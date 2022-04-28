United States Cut Flowers Market Forecast Report 2021-2028: Marketing Strategies Adopted by the Market Players & Increase in Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Flower Type, Application and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increase in Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes Driving US Cut Flowers Market



US Cut Flowers Market is expected to grow from US$ 9,206.39 million in 2021 to US$ 12,771.94 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Cut flowers are flowers or buds separated and cut from their bearing plant. These flowers are mostly used for decorative and gifting purposes during special occasions, such as anniversaries, birthdays, and other events.



The increase in demand for cut flowers for decorative purposes in the US is one of the factors driving the market. Fresh cut flowers are mostly used for decorative purposes, including vase arrangements and bouquets at formal events, decorations at weddings and funerals, gifts on occasions, in times of illness, on holidays, such as Christmas and Easter, and as informal displays to beautify homes and public places.



According to the Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, interior home decoration is one of the major reasons behind the high consumption of cut flowers in the US. The increased emphasis on interior decoration and providing an aesthetic look to homes have increased this country's demand for cut flowers.



Holland America Flowers, LLC; Continental Flowers; Farm Fresh Flowers; Dummen Flowers; Washington Bulb Co., Inc; Selecta One; Multiflora; The Queen's Flowers; Oserian; and The Kariki Group are the key players operating in the US cut flowers market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on US Cut Flowers Market Growth

The demand for cut flowers was growing in the US market before the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased usage of cut flowers for decorative purposes and being used for their various health benefits. Most of the cut flowers in the US were imported from countries such as Colombia and Ecuador.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the consumer goods industry, with the shutdown of manufacturing facilities, challenges in procuring raw materials and components, and restrictions on logistic operations. The disruptions in the supply of raw materials to manufacturers and containment measures hampered cut flowers production, thus restraining the market growth.



The trade-related restrictions also impacted the import of cut flowers, which negatively impacted the US cut flower market. However, businesses are gaining ground as the government of the US has eased out the previously imposed restrictions. Overall, online shopping has increased, and many local cut flower businesses have added digital components to their offerings within the last few years. The pandemic has also caused an increase in the usage of e-commerce sites and interest from new generations recognizing the benefits of nature, which is supporting the US cut flowers market.



The 'US Cut Flowers Market Analysis to 2028' is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry, focusing on the US cut flowers market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation. The US cut flowers market is analyzed on the basis of flower type, application, and distribution channel.

Based on the flower type, the market is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum & gerbera, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into home and commercial. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores/florists, online retail, and others.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes

Various Health Benefits Associated with Cut Flowers

Market Restraints

Stringent Conditions for US Cut Flowers

Market Opportunities

Growth in E-Commerce Penetration

Future Trends

Marketing Strategies Adopted by the Market Players

Company Profiles

Holland America Flowers , LLC

, LLC Continental Flowers

Farm Fresh Flowers

Dummen Flowers

Washington Bulb Co. Inc

Selecta One

Multiflora

The Queen'S Flowers

Oserian

The Kariki Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie52o2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets