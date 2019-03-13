NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United States CX Analytics Market By Touchpoint (Call Center, Branch, Web and Mobile Website, Email & Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare & Others), Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 - 2023



United States CX analytics market is projected to grow from $ 1.6 billion in 2017 to $ 3.4 billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of over 13% during 2018 - 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing focus on customer retention in business entities and rising penetration of smartphones. Moreover, increasing inclination towards artificial intelligence along with growing competition among companies is further anticipated to fuel growth in the market over the coming years. Among touchpoints, call center segment dominates United States CX analytics market as the number of call centers is increasing in the country.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2013-2016

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Period: 2019–2023



Objective of the Study:



• To define, segment, describe and forecast United States CX analytics market on the basis of touchpoint, vertical, region and company.

• To analyze and forecast United States CX analytics market size.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, by segmenting United States CX Analytics Market on the basis of touchpoints, namely, Call Center, Branch, Web and Mobile Website, Email & Others.

• To identify the drivers and challenges for United States CX analytics market.

• To analyze and forecast the market size for United States CX analytics market with respect to touchpoint, vertical, region and company.

• To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving innovation and technological advancements in United States CX analytics market.

Some of the leading players in United States CX analytics market are: International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Adobe Inc., Oracle International Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Avaya Inc., Verint Systems Inc., OpenText Inc., SDL Inc., and Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of CX analytics providers in the United States.



Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



TechSci Research further analyzed the product offerings or variants of major CX analytics providers.

TechSci Research calculated the market size for United States CX analytics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different components for standard application were recorded and forecast for the future years.TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and these were externally validated through analyzing historical data of CX analytics market to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as secondary Company website, company annual reports, press releases, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studued by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• United States CX analytics providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to speech analytics

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as CX analytics providers, companies, customers and policy makers, about the targeted market segments in coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of market segment.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States CX analytics market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market by Touchpoint:

• Call Center

• Branch

• Web and Mobile Website

• Email

• Others

• Market by Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

• Market by Region:

• West

• Northeast

• South

• Midwest

• Market by Company:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle International Corporation

• Salesforce.com, Inc.

• Avaya Inc.

• Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies providing CX analytics.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customization according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Customer Profiling

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five)



