United States Cyber Security Markets, 2021-2026 - Major Companies are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Services to Stay Competitive

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Cyber Security Market, By Security Type, By Solutions Type, By Deployment Mode, By End Use Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States cyber security market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to rise in number of cyber-attacks.

Rise in the frequency of cyber-attacks led to huge business losses which resulted in huge expenditure on advanced security solutions to protect their security infrastructure. The need to defend the critical infrastructure from advanced persistence threats has resulted in advanced cyber-security solutions.

Increasing penetration of internet services is aiding in surging the adoption of cybersecurity solutions. Cyber security solutions finds application in prominent industrial sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, defense, and financial and banking service sectors. Data breach of confidential information from such industries can lead to sharp financial losses for respective organizations.

With the emergence of internet of things, major industries are depending on huge amount of data through various platforms. Sharing of information across the digital platforms has created opportunities for hackers to access networks. Rapid rise in threats, frauds, and risks has led businesses to change their business strategies which is expected to accelerate the cyber security market growth.

United States cyber security market is segmented into security type, solutions type, deployment mode, end user industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on deployment mode, market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise deployment mode segment is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period.

Organizations tend to keep the crucial data in their infrastructure rather than handling it to cloud service providers. Storing data in-house reduces the dependency on third-party organizations and helps in protection of data internally. On-premise allows adoption of adaptive and flexible data security as it provides hands-on ownership.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the United States cyber security market are

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Dell Technologies Inc

Check Point Software Technologies

CyberArk Software Ltd

FireEye Inc

Fortinet Inc

Imperva Inc

Intel Security (Intel Corporation)

Trend Micro Inc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Cyber Security Market, By Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Others

United States Cyber Security Market, By Solutions Type:

Firewall

Antivirus & Antimalware

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Encryption and Decryption

Secure Web Gateways

Email Filtering

Others

United States Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud

United States Cyber Security Market, By End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Defense

Energy & Power

Retail

Healthcare

Others

United States Cyber Security Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2ur4b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

