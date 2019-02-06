United States Debit and Prepaid Cards Markets, 2018: Beyond Serving the Underserved, GPR Prepaid Card Is Needed for Payments Innovation

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Blurred Lines Between Debit and Prepaid Cards" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

General purpose reloadable (GPR) prepaid cards and entry-level checking accounts have both evolved to a point where product features and functionality of the two are nearly indistinguishable between the two. A new research report titled, The Blurred Lines Between Debit and Prepaid Cards considers the differences between the two products and why providers and users might favor one over the other.



At first glance, prepaid and debit appear so similar that one could conclude that the payments industry took two separate paths to end up with the same product. Initially prepaid product providers were developing solutions to offer users a bankcard-like product. Now financial institutions are seeing inspiration in GPR card attributes, comments the co-author of the report.



Highlights of the research report include:

A comparison of some of the regulatory differences between debit and GPR cards.

Market sizing for prepaid and debit, including a look at the decline in the unbanked population in the U.S.

Review of the features and functionality of leading GPR cards and entry level checking accounts from five U.S. banks.

The role that GPR cards have and continue to play in banking and payments innovation.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction

The Market for General Purpose Reloadable and Debit Card

Regulation



Product Features: How Different Are GPR Prepaid Cards from Debit Cards?



Learning from Market Examples

Early Direct Deposit

Conveniently Managing Cash

Overdraft Cushion

Did the Prepaid Card Industry Reinvent the Wheel?



Conclusions: Beyond Serving the Underserved, GPR Prepaid Card Is Needed for Payments Innovation



References

Related Research

Endnotes

Appendix A: A Comparison of Five Leading GPR Prepaid Cards

Appendix B: A Comparison of Entry-Level Bank Checking Accounts

Companies Mentioned



Ace Cash Express

American Express

Bancorp Bank

Bank of America

Chase Bank

Citi Bank

Green Dot

InComm

Mastercard

Meta Bank

Netspend

PayPal

Square

U.S. Bank

Visa

Walmart

Wells Fargo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5d838h/unied_states?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

