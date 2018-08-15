United States Decorative Laminates Market 2018-2022 - Growing Adoption of RTA Floorings and Furniture and Cabinets

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Decorative Laminates Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Decorative Laminates Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.67% during the period 2018-2022.

The Decorative Laminates Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of low-pressure laminates, high-pressure laminates, and edgebanding in the US.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market are the product innovations and new designs. The demand for decorative laminates is gaining momentum in the US, led by the advancement of technology and growth of innovations. One trend affecting this market is the growing adoption of RTA floorings and furniture and cabinets. The growing adoption of RTA flooring along with furniture and cabinmates will drive the demand for HPLs.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high competition from unorganized players. The demand for decorative laminates is gaining momentum in the US, led by the advancements in technology and growth of innovations.

Key vendors

Arclin

Funder America

OMNOVA Solutions

Panolam Industries Internationals

Wilsonart

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION





Comparison by application

Furniture and cabinets

Flooring

Wall panels

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT





Comparison by product

LPL

HPL

Edgebanding

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of RTA floorings and furniture and cabinets

Share of private labels set to grow

Increase in M&A activities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE





Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

