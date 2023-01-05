United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Budget Overview 2022: Key Market Participants During Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Spending Request, Forecasts to 2027

Jan 05, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Budget Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) fiscal year (FY) 2023 spending request.
It outlines DARPA's budget by research categories and lists major funding priorities. In addition, the study highlights examples of contracts and key market participants during fiscal year (FY) 2022. The base year for DoD budgets is 2021, and the market forecast is from 2022 to 2027.
The study outlines the DARPA spending drivers, restraints, and technology interests. It discusses the growth opportunities for research into electronics technology, sensor technology, and biomedical technology and offers program segmentation, funding forecasts, and examples of competitive information.
The market is mature and stable, and this study outlines and provides commentary on budget trends. The goal is to understand the current state of DARPA's budget request, military operational trends driving the DARPA market, and the future objectives for DARPA spending.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- DARPA Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- DARPA Budget Overview: Electrical Engineering Degrees, US, CY 2012-2020
- DARPA Funding Forecast by Category
- DARPA Advanced Technology Development Funding Forecast
- DARPA Applied Research Category Funding Forecast
- Representative Contracts
- DARPA Representative Market Participants
3 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electronics Technology
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sensor Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3: Biomedical Technology
4 Conclusions and Outlook
