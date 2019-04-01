United States Dental (Public & private) Market to 2025
Apr 01, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dental Market, by Segments, Types, Expense, End-User, Comp. Strategy, Sales & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Dental Market is expected to surpass US$ 28 Billion by the year 2025.
United States Dental Market is a multi-billion dollar industry. The dental market of the United States is growing due to various factors, including favorable demographic trends, technological advancement and the rising awareness regarding the importance of oral hygiene. Increase in life expectancy has attributed to the growth of the geriatric population in the region which is highly susceptible for oral problems like tooth decay and gum disorders, which would further augment the growth of USA Dental Market. Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry in the region also expected to boost dental market positively in the following years.
Dental hospitals, clinics, and companies in the United States are focusing on improving their dental services and technologies for consumers seeking advance treatment. Most importantly, rising consumer demand for better oral care facilities and a country with the unified healthcare system, patients are more focused on choosing the best dental services available. Changing lifestyle and increased public, private and out of pocket health care expenditure are some of the additional factors responsible for the growth of the United States Dental Market.
Company Analysis
Danaher Corporation, Biolase Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, and Zimmer Holdings Inc are some of the top companies that deal efficiently in United States dental business.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunities
5. United States Dental Market
6. Market Share - United States Dental Market
6.1 Segments
6.2 Dental Equipment Types
7. Segments - United States Dental Market (This segment is to be defined; based on the estimation from Global Dental Market for the US)
7.1 Preventive
7.2 Restorative
7.3 Implants
7.3.1 Titanium
7.3.2 Zirconium
7.4 Prosthetics
7.5 Endodontics
7.6 Orthodontics
7.7 Types of equipment
8. Equipment - Types - United States Dental Market
8.1 Dental Radiology Equipments
8.2 Dental Lasers
8.3 Systems & Parts
8.4 Laboratory Machines
8.5 Hygiene Maintenance Device
8.6 Other Equipments
9. Dental Expenses - United States Dental Market
9.1 Private Insurance
9.2 Out of Pocket
9.3 CMS Programs
9.4 Others
10. End Users - United States Dental Market
10.1 Private
10.2 Public
11. Company Analysis
11.1 Danaher Corporation
11.1.1 Initiatives
11.1.2 Sales
11.2 Biolase Inc.
11.2.1 Initiatives
11.2.2 Sales
11.3 Dentsply Sirona
11.3.1 Initiatives
11.3.2 Sales
11.4 Henry Schein
11.4.1 Initiatives
11.4.2 Sales
11.5 Zimmer Holdings Inc.
11.5.1 Initatives
11.5.2 Sales
11.6 Others
