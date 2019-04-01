United States Dental (Public & private) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dental Market, by Segments, Types, Expense, End-User, Comp. Strategy, Sales & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Dental Market is expected to surpass US$ 28 Billion by the year 2025.

United States Dental Market is a multi-billion dollar industry. The dental market of the United States is growing due to various factors, including favorable demographic trends, technological advancement and the rising awareness regarding the importance of oral hygiene. Increase in life expectancy has attributed to the growth of the geriatric population in the region which is highly susceptible for oral problems like tooth decay and gum disorders, which would further augment the growth of USA Dental Market. Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry in the region also expected to boost dental market positively in the following years.

Dental hospitals, clinics, and companies in the United States are focusing on improving their dental services and technologies for consumers seeking advance treatment. Most importantly, rising consumer demand for better oral care facilities and a country with the unified healthcare system, patients are more focused on choosing the best dental services available. Changing lifestyle and increased public, private and out of pocket health care expenditure are some of the additional factors responsible for the growth of the United States Dental Market.

Company Analysis

Danaher Corporation, Biolase Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, and Zimmer Holdings Inc are some of the top companies that deal efficiently in United States dental business.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities



5. United States Dental Market



6. Market Share - United States Dental Market

6.1 Segments

6.2 Dental Equipment Types



7. Segments - United States Dental Market (This segment is to be defined; based on the estimation from Global Dental Market for the US)

7.1 Preventive

7.2 Restorative

7.3 Implants

7.3.1 Titanium

7.3.2 Zirconium

7.4 Prosthetics

7.5 Endodontics

7.6 Orthodontics

7.7 Types of equipment



8. Equipment - Types - United States Dental Market

8.1 Dental Radiology Equipments

8.2 Dental Lasers

8.3 Systems & Parts

8.4 Laboratory Machines

8.5 Hygiene Maintenance Device

8.6 Other Equipments



9. Dental Expenses - United States Dental Market

9.1 Private Insurance

9.2 Out of Pocket

9.3 CMS Programs

9.4 Others



10. End Users - United States Dental Market

10.1 Private

10.2 Public



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Danaher Corporation

11.1.1 Initiatives

11.1.2 Sales

11.2 Biolase Inc.

11.2.1 Initiatives

11.2.2 Sales

11.3 Dentsply Sirona

11.3.1 Initiatives

11.3.2 Sales

11.4 Henry Schein

11.4.1 Initiatives

11.4.2 Sales

11.5 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

11.5.1 Initatives

11.5.2 Sales

11.6 Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f66q6h/united_states?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

