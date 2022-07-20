United States Department of Defense (DoD) Fighter Aircraft Modernization Report 2022: Upgrades and New-build Advanced Program Developments Ensure Transformational Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'US DoD Fighter Aircraft Modernization Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) fighter aircraft budget spending and contracts. The DoD deploys a large number of fighter aircraft to maintain air superiority and strike surface targets. Modernization is continuously required to ensure aircraft are combat-ready and to maximize operational effectiveness.



Much of the fighter inventory is made up of older airframes that require extensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) to remain mission ready. These aircraft, and the more modern types as well, continue to receive improved avionics, engines, sensors, and weapons.



The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities. The programs listed are from the FY2023 DoD budget request and contract activity is for FY's 2021 and 2022. The DoD fighter aircraft budget request covers Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD Fighter Aircraft Modernization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Type

Representative Programs

Representative Contracts

Representative Industry Participants

F-15

F-16

F-18

F-22 Raptor

F-35

New Design Fighters

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul

Growth Opportunity 2: System Upgrades

Growth Opportunity 3: Research & Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lw7dam

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets