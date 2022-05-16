United States Department of Defense (DoD) Market Report 2021-2022: Analysis of Computer Software Program Spending and Contracts

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Defense Computer Software Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) computer software program spending and contracts. The DoD makes extensive use of computer software for both enterprise business functions and specialized combat mission systems.

It has approved a software modernization strategy that is ensuring stable budgets, improved acquisition, and faster delivery of software upgrades. Software improvements will help meet data sharing priorities and give the DoD a competitive advantage in the future.



The department seeks to quickly field software by direct purchase and, when necessary, custom development. Leadership understands the necessity of delivering software capability at the speed of relevance and is building internal coding capability and expanding external software services.



Instead of piecemeal, organization-specific software requirements and purchasing, the DoD is adopting an enterprise-wide approach emphasizing industry partnerships and internal development. Though the DoD computer software market is mature, some new implementation processes are underway.



The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities. The programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request, and contract activity is for FY2021. DoD computer software programs include Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense Computer Software Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Trends and Challenges

Market Segmentation

Technology Application Examples

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Program Funding by Department

Representative Programs

Contract Funding by Department

Representative Industry Participants

Representative Contracts

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Computer Software Research

Growth Opportunity 2: Computer Software Procurement

Growth Opportunity 3: Computer Software Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/318w5

