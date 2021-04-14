United States Department of Defense IT Market Forecast Report 2020-2025 Featuring BAH, Boeing, CACI, Cisco, Dell, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Northrop Grumman, & Perspecta

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Information Technology (IT) Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the relative growth and innovation of prime contractors for the US Department of Defense (DoD) information technology (IT) products and services. This competitive analysis is based on budget requests and representative contracts.

The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's IT spending and technology trends through the relative amount of money contracted to the top firms participating in the market. The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs.

While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this report will outline and provide commentary on many of the companies contracted to address existing systems and new approaches.

Analyses of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts; as well as a variety of other services are also presented. Contract activity for the 2019 calendar year is included.



The DoD IT contract activity discussed consists of the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service contracting announcements (all of which are included). The base year for contract announcements is 2019, and the market forecast is from 2020 to 2025.



DoD IT contracting activity spending for the calendar year 2019 is the foundation of this research. The 2019 contracts are often multi-year. The term of the contract usually varies from 1 to 5 years, and many of the contracts are modifications of existing authorizations. The research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers that enable growth and innovation within budgeted projects and programs carried out by DoD through contract activity.



The study assists readers in understanding the focus of the US DoD IT and the products and services it is likely to contract for in the future. The market research was conducted through secondary and primary sources and combines both quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share.



Research Objectives

Analyze the current state of DoD IT contract activities

Identify the top contractors and point out some growth and innovative initiatives

Gain insight on military operational trends driving DoD IT contract activity

Look at some of the commercial technology trends impacting DoD IT

Outline some future objectives for DoD IT and how contractors are helping to accomplish these goals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: US DoD Information Technology Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

BAH

Boeing

CACI

Cisco

Dell

Leidos

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Northrop Grumman

Perspecta

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on The Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. The Radar Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Companies Mentioned

BAH

Boeing

CACI

Cisco

Dell

Leidos

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Northrop Grumman

Perspecta

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Navy/Marine Corps

