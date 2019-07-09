United States Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market to 2024 - Key Players are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Mennen Medical, Masimo, and Philips Healthcare

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market by Product (Devices, Consumables), Device (Module, Standalone), Mode of Purchase (Group Purchasing Organization, Direct Purchase), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Clinic) - US Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market is Projected to Grow from USD 141 Million in 2018 to USD 170 Million By 2024, at a CAGR of 3.2%

Increasing number of surgeries in the US to drive the overall growth of the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market

The increasing number of surgeries and rising patient volume in hospitals in the US are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, depth of anesthesia monitoring devices are expensive and have considerably high installation and maintenance costs. Owing to this, their adoption is limited in small outpatient settings and clinics.

Consumables segment held the largest share of the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market in 2018



By Product type, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can primarily be attributed to the wide adoption of single-use sensors and the requirement of the repeat purchase of consumables. On the other hand, depth of anesthesia monitoring instruments have an average life span of 10 years and are generally given free of cost if the purchaser is ready to sign a long-term contract for consumables.

Direct purchase of depth of anesthesia monitoring devices to gain traction during the forecast period



Direct purchasing is witnessing an upward trend in the supply chain of depth of anesthesia monitoring devices in the US. The role of GPOs in medical device purchasing is shrinking because GPOs focus on cost and volume to earn administrative fees (which they charge as a certain percentage of the total purchase value) from manufacturers rather than on the quality and functionality of products. In the coming years, large hospitals may opt for direct channels, but small and medium-sized hospitals are likely to stick with GPOs for the purchase of medical devices.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market. The breakdown of the primary participants is provided below:

Some of the key players operating in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Mennen Medical Ltd. (Israel), Masimo Corporation (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands).



These companies relied on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches to increase their presence and reach in the US depth of anesthesia monitoring market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Opportunity Analysis



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology- Devices and Consumables

2.2 Research Methodology - Eeg Strips (Volume Market)



3 Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market, By Technology

3.1 Bispectral Index

3.2 Entropy

3.3 Patient State Index (PSI)



4 Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market, By Device Type (Value, Volume)

4.1 Modules

4.2 Bundled Devicese

4.3 Stanalone Devices



5 Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market, By Product (Value, Volume)

5.1 Devices

5.2 Consumables



6 Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market, By Mode of Purchase (Value, Volume)

6.1 Purchase Through GPO

6.2 Direct Purchase



7 Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market, By End User (Value, Volume)

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medtronic PLC

8.3 GE Healthcare

8.4 Masimo Corporation

8.5 Philips Healthcare

8.6 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

8.7 OSI Systems, Inc. - Spacelabs Healthcare Inc. & Mennen Medicals Ltd



9 Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market: Market Share Analysis

9.1 DOA Modules Market Share, By Key Players (Value)

9.2 DOA Modules Market Share, By Key Players (Volume)

9.3 DOA Bundled Devices Market Share, By Key Players (Value)

9.4 DOA Bundled Devices Market Share, By Key Players (Volume)

9.5 DOA Sensors Market Share, By Key Players (Value)

9.6 DOA Sensors Market Share, By Key Players (Volume)



10 DOA Monitoring Market: Market Share Analysis



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnn4j4





