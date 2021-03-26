United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2021-2025: Social Media, Increasing Millennial Income, Rising E-commerce Sales During Holidays and Special Occasions, Development of Lab-grown Diamonds

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market with Focus on Online Mode (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the market by value, by segments, by platform, etc.



Generally, diamond rings are preferred for engagements and marriages. There are various types of diamond rings available, such as solitaires, Halo, Vintage, Three stone, Gemstone preset, Diamond sidestone, etc. The important factors that need to be considered while selecting a diamond ring, include shape, size, carat, cut, clarity, color etc. The diamond engagement ring market can be segmented on the basis of platform into online and offline diamond engagement ring market.



The US diamond engagement ring market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing number of digital buyers, soaring urban population, increasing female population, rising number of smartphone users, etc.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are economic slowdown, declining number of tourists, e-commerce fraud and delayed marriages.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US diamond engagement ring Market market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the US diamond engagement ring market are Blue Nile, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Diamond Jewelry: An Overview

2.1.1 Diamond & Jewelry: Definition

2.1.2 Types of Diamond Jewelry

2.1.3 Applications of Diamond Jewelry

2.2 Diamond Engagement Ring: An Overview

2.2.1 Diamond Engagement Rings Styles

2.2.2 Properties of Diamond Engagement Rings

2.3 Diamond Engagement Ring Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Diamond Engagement Ring Segmentation by Platform



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market by Region (The US, China, Japan and ROW)



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Diamond Jewelry Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Diamond Jewelry Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Diamond Jewelry Market by Segments (Diamond Engagement Ring and Others)

4.2 The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Value

4.2.2 The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Platform (Online and Offline)

4.3 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Digital Buyers

5.1.2 Soaring Urban Population

5.1.3 Increasing Female Population

5.1.4 Rising Number of Smartphone Users

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Economic Slowdown

5.2.2 Declining Number of Tourists

5.2.3 Delayed Marriages

5.2.4 E-commerce Fraud

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Influence of Social Media

5.3.2 Increasing Millennial Income

5.3.3 Rising E-commerce Sales during Holidays and Special Occasions

5.3.4 Development of Lab-grown Diamonds



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Diamond Jewelry Market Players by LFL Sales Growth

6.2 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market Players Overview

6.3 The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market Players by Offerings



7. Company Profiles

Blue Nile, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Tiffany & Co.

