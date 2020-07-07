United States Directional Drilling Services Market By Type, By Service, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916940/?utm_source=PRN







United States Directional Drilling Services Market By Type (Conventional, Rotary Steerable System), By Service (Rotary Steerable System (RSS), Logging-While-Drilling (LWD), Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) & Survey, Motors (MUD Motors), Others), By Technology (Wellbore Positioning, Side Tracking, Well Planning, Others), By Application (Onshore v/s Offshore), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



United States directional drilling services market is expected to grow at a steady rate of during the forecast period.The United States directional drilling services market is driven by the increasing demand for energy and new oilfield discoveries.



Additionally, growing investments in the exploration and production activities are further expected to propel the growth of market over the next five years.



The United States directional drilling services market is segmented based on type, service, technology, application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into conventional and rotary steerable system.



The rotary steerable system type is expected to register significant growth during forecast period attributable to the need for remote steering which provides improved trajectory control resulting in reduced drilling time and smoother well bores.Based on service, the market can be categorized into logging-while-drilling (LWD), measurement-while-drilling (MWD) & survey, motors (MUD Motors) and others.



The measurement-while-drilling (MWD) & survey is expected to hold a significant market share during forecast period on account of the ability to continuously monitor wellbore and the real time directional survey of downhole conditions.



Major players operating in the directional drilling services market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Gyrodata Incorporated, Scientific Drilling International, Leam Drilling Systems, LLC, Weatherford International Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States directional drilling services market.

• To classify and forecast United States directional drilling services market based on type, service, technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States directional drilling services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States directional drilling services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States directional drilling services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States directional drilling services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Directional drilling services providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to directional drilling services

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States directional drilling services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Conventional

o Rotary Steerable System

• Market, By Service:

o Logging-While-Drilling (LWD)

o Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) & Survey

o Motors (MUD Motors)

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Wellbore Positioning

o Side Tracking

o Well Planning

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States directional drilling services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916940/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

