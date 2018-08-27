United States District Court Tosses Out Lawsuit Filed Against Aflac

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Aflac Incorporated is pleased that the derivative suit filed against the company late last year by three current or former independent agents has been dismissed in its entirety. The suit had no merit. The company has been open and transparent from day one, even posting the reports from the independent Special Litigation Committee (SLC) on the company's website for the purpose of full disclosure. The judge determined that the SLC was indeed independent and that it conducted a thorough, reasonable and good faith investigation with the assistance of non-conflicted, independent counsel. Justice has been served as this case is now dismissed," said Audrey Boone Tillman, general counsel Aflac Incorporated.

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, for eligible claims, Aflac U.S. can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

