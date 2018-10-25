United States DoD UAS Market Report 2018-2023
The importance of military unmanned aerial system (UAS) continues to grow as combatant commanders have become accustomed to receiving 24/7 battlefield surveillance and will continue demanding more as adversaries become better equipped and more technologically advanced. UAS operations have become an integral part of the war-fighting capability of the United States and the reliance on these systems, in all domains, will only increase.
The total Department of Defense (DoD) budget request in the 2019 President's Budget (PB) was $617 billion plus $69 billion for overseas contingency operations (OCO) funding. UAS funding through 2023 is forecast to experience a relatively flat 2.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) but will easily exceed $6 billion, or approximately 1% of all military spending. This research service provides a macro view of the planned funding, recent spending, and the future trends expected in the DoD UAS market.
Research Scope
The total DoD UAS market size is based on the requested PB and the market share is based on contract data derived from the US government's Federal Procurement Database System (FPDS). Trend and competitive landscape information includes the following:
- Factors driving the demand for DoD UAS and services
- Factors restraining the demand for DoD UAS and services
- Short profiles of top DoD UAS manufacturers and their position in the ecosystem
- Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market
- Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive level decision-making.
Research Highlights
This study also contains an evaluation of significant growth opportunities within the DoD UAS market based on trends and supported by a collection of market insights. Strategic imperatives, for executives to consider when deciding whether to act on the listed growth opportunities, are highlighted as well. Finally, three far reaching predictions are provided concerning the DoD UAS market and how it might change, or evolve, 15 to 30 years from now. This document is essential to any defense company that offers UAS platforms, support, or services as well as to any company interested in entering the market.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market for DoD UAS growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?
- What segments, programs, and services make up the DoD UAS market?
- What are the most significant drivers, restraints, and trends?
- What companies are leading the DoD UAS market and in which segments?
- What are the top programs in the DoD UAS market?
- What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market Engineering Measurements - OCO Considerations
- Market Engineering Measurements - With OCO Estimates Included
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Multimedia
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL DOD UAS MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL DOD UAS MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- DoD Budget Forecast - Program Funding
5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL DOD UAS MARKET
- Market Share
- Market Share Evolution
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Contracts
6. COMPANIES TO ACTION AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
- Companies to Action and Growth Opportunities
- Companies Driving the US DoD UAS Ecosystem - 2017
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Autonomy and Swarming
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) Detect And Avoid (DAA) Equipment for Groups 1-3 UAS
- Growth Opportunity 3 - AI
- Growth Opportunity 4 - NextGen and Off-the-Shelf Drones
- Growth Opportunity 5 - MUM-T and Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming
- Growth Opportunity 6 - UAS as a Service
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. CEO'S 360 DEGREE PERSPECTIVEON THE DOD UAS INDUSTRY
8. GROUP 5/HALE SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Group 5/HALE
- Group 5/HALE Funding
- Group 5/HALE Contracts
9. GROUP 4/MALE SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Group 4/MALE
- Group 4/MALE Funding
- Group 4/MALE Contracts
10. GROUP 3/TACTICAL SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Group 3/Tactical
- Group 3/Tactical Funding
- Group 3/Tactical Contracts
11. GROUP 2/SUAS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Group 2/SUAS
- Group 2/SUAS Funding
- Group 2/SUAS Contracts
12. GROUP 1/MUAS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Group 1/MUAS
- Group 1/MUAS Funding
- Group 1/MUAS Contracts
13. TARGETS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Targets
- Targets Funding
- Targets Contracts
14. TETHERED AEROSTATS AND UAS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- Tethered Aerostats and UAS
- Tethered Aerostats and UAS Funding
- Tethered Aerostats and UAS Contracts
15. UAS SENSORS/SUBSYSTEMS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN
- UAS Sensors/Subsystems
- UAS Sensors/Subsystems Funding
- UAS Sensors/Subsystems Contracts
16. UAS SUPPORT/UGCS BREAKDOWN
- UAS Support/UGCS
- UAS Support/UGCS Funding
- UAS Support/UGCS Contracts
17. THE LAST WORD
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
18. APPENDIX
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Additional Sources of Information on UAS Markets
- List of Companies in "Others"
