United States DoD UAS Market Report 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US DoD UAS Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of military unmanned aerial system (UAS) continues to grow as combatant commanders have become accustomed to receiving 24/7 battlefield surveillance and will continue demanding more as adversaries become better equipped and more technologically advanced. UAS operations have become an integral part of the war-fighting capability of the United States and the reliance on these systems, in all domains, will only increase.

The total Department of Defense (DoD) budget request in the 2019 President's Budget (PB) was $617 billion plus $69 billion for overseas contingency operations (OCO) funding. UAS funding through 2023 is forecast to experience a relatively flat 2.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) but will easily exceed $6 billion, or approximately 1% of all military spending. This research service provides a macro view of the planned funding, recent spending, and the future trends expected in the DoD UAS market.



Research Scope



The total DoD UAS market size is based on the requested PB and the market share is based on contract data derived from the US government's Federal Procurement Database System (FPDS). Trend and competitive landscape information includes the following:

Factors driving the demand for DoD UAS and services

Factors restraining the demand for DoD UAS and services

Short profiles of top DoD UAS manufacturers and their position in the ecosystem

Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market

Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive level decision-making.

Research Highlights



This study also contains an evaluation of significant growth opportunities within the DoD UAS market based on trends and supported by a collection of market insights. Strategic imperatives, for executives to consider when deciding whether to act on the listed growth opportunities, are highlighted as well. Finally, three far reaching predictions are provided concerning the DoD UAS market and how it might change, or evolve, 15 to 30 years from now. This document is essential to any defense company that offers UAS platforms, support, or services as well as to any company interested in entering the market.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market for DoD UAS growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?

What segments, programs, and services make up the DoD UAS market?

What are the most significant drivers, restraints, and trends?

What companies are leading the DoD UAS market and in which segments?

What are the top programs in the DoD UAS market?

What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?





Key Topics Covered:





1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Engineering Measurements - OCO Considerations

Market Engineering Measurements - With OCO Estimates Included

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS - TOTAL DOD UAS MARKET

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL DOD UAS MARKET

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

DoD Budget Forecast - Program Funding

5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL DOD UAS MARKET

Market Share

Market Share Evolution

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Contracts

6. COMPANIES TO ACTION AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Companies to Action and Growth Opportunities

Companies Driving the US DoD UAS Ecosystem - 2017

Growth Opportunity 1 - Autonomy and Swarming

Growth Opportunity 2 - Low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) Detect And Avoid (DAA) Equipment for Groups 1-3 UAS

Growth Opportunity 3 - AI

Growth Opportunity 4 - NextGen and Off-the-Shelf Drones

Growth Opportunity 5 - MUM-T and Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming

Growth Opportunity 6 - UAS as a Service

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. CEO'S 360 DEGREE PERSPECTIVEON THE DOD UAS INDUSTRY



8. GROUP 5/HALE SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Group 5/HALE

Group 5/HALE Funding

Group 5/HALE Contracts

9. GROUP 4/MALE SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Group 4/MALE

Group 4/MALE Funding

Group 4/MALE Contracts

10. GROUP 3/TACTICAL SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Group 3/Tactical

Group 3/Tactical Funding

Group 3/Tactical Contracts

11. GROUP 2/SUAS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Group 2/SUAS

Group 2/SUAS Funding

Group 2/SUAS Contracts

12. GROUP 1/MUAS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Group 1/MUAS

Group 1/MUAS Funding

Group 1/MUAS Contracts

13. TARGETS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Targets

Targets Funding

Targets Contracts

14. TETHERED AEROSTATS AND UAS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

Tethered Aerostats and UAS

Tethered Aerostats and UAS Funding

Tethered Aerostats and UAS Contracts

15. UAS SENSORS/SUBSYSTEMS SEGMENT BREAKDOWN

UAS Sensors/Subsystems

UAS Sensors/Subsystems Funding

UAS Sensors/Subsystems Contracts

16. UAS SUPPORT/UGCS BREAKDOWN

UAS Support/UGCS

UAS Support/UGCS Funding

UAS Support/UGCS Contracts

17. THE LAST WORD

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

18. APPENDIX

Market Engineering Methodology

Additional Sources of Information on UAS Markets

List of Companies in "Others"





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/shpj58/united_states_dod?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

