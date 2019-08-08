United States Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, Consumer Profiles

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of domestic remittance market dynamics in United States to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of remittance flow within the states/regions. It provides a detailed view of remittance from each of the key states/regions to various domestic locations (states/regions). It also provides market dynamics of intra city P2P transfers. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 United States Domestic Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025



2.2 United States Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3 United States Market Share Analysis by Remittance Destination - Interstate vs Intra City

2.4 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.4.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.5 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.6 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



3 United States Interstate Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

3.1 Interstate Remittance Market Size and Forecast

3.1.1 Interstate Remittance Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.1.2 Interstate Remittance Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.1.3 Interstate Remittance Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

3.2 Interstate Remittance Market Share Analysis by Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

3.3 Digital Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3.4 Mobile Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3.5 Non-Digital Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



4 United States Interstate Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

4.1 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

4.3 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

4.4 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Income



5 United States Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States

5.1 Interstate Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key States

5.2 California - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.2.5 Share of Mobile by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

5.3 Texas - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.4 New York - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.5 Florida - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.6 Illinois - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.7 Pennsylvania - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.8 New Jersey - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.9 Washington - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.1 Massachusetts - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.11 District of Columbia - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics



6 United States Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

6.1 Domestic Intra City P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1 Intra City P2P Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

6.1.2 Intra City P2P Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

6.1.3 Intra City P2P Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

6.2 Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Channel

6.2.1 Market Share Analysis - Digital vs Non-Digital

6.2.2 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

6.2.3 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

6.2.4 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



7 United States Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Key Cities

7.1 Market Share Analysis by City Type

7.2 Tier 1 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

7.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.3 Tier 2 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

7.4 Tier 3 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics



8 United States Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Consumer Demographics

8.1 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Age Group

8.2 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Occupation

8.3 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Purpose

8.4 Intra City Remittance - Analysis by Income



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubcbqh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

