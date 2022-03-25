United States Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market Report 2022-2025 with Profiles of Intersect ENT, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corp (Entellus Medical, Inc.), and Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market: Analysis By Procedures (Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD)) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market by value. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US sinus surgery market by sinusitis patients, chronic sinusitis patients, number of ENT eligible patients, number of procedures, etc.

The report also provides an analysis of the US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) market by Value and by number of procedures.

Sinusitis can be divided into Acute Sinusitis, Recurrent Acute Rhinosinusitis (RARS) and chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), on the basis of the duration of the episode of sinusitis and its severity. The treatment options for the sinusitis can be over-the-counter treatment, medical management and surgery.

The OTC treatment includes decongestants, antihistamines, pain relievers and nasal irrigation. Medical management includes antibiotics and oral and nasal steroids. The sinus surgeries are mainly of two types: Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD).



The US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market has increased significantly during the recent years, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next few years. The drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market is expected to increase due to surging healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of sinus related disorders, growing treatment in physician's office, limitations of FESS, favorable government initiatives for promoting the use of sinus stents, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, use of oral steroids and packing material, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market is concentrated with few major market players operating in the region.

The key players of the drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market are Intersect ENT, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.), and Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Sinus: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Sinus

2.2 Sinusitis: An Overview

2.2.1 Types of Sinusitis

2.2.2 Treatment Options for Sinusitis

2.3 Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS): An Overview



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Sinus Surgery Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Sinus Surgery Market by Sinusitis Patients

3.1.2 The US Sinus Surgery Market by Chronic Sinusitis Patients

3.1.3 The US Sinus Surgery Market by Number of ENT Eligible Patients

3.1.4 The US Sinus Surgery Market by Surgical and Non Surgical ENT Eligible Patients

3.1.5 The US Sinus Surgery Market by Number of Procedures

3.1.6 The US Sinus Surgery Market Number of Procedures by Segments (Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD)

3.2 The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market by Number of Procedures

3.3 The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Number of Procedures

3.3.3 The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Segments (operating room (OR) and Office)

3.3.4 The US Operating Room (OR) Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Value and by Number of Procedures

3.3.5 The US Office Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Value and by Number of Procedures

3.4 The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Surging Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Sinus Related Disorders

4.1.3 Growing Treatment in Physician's Office

4.1.4 Limitations of FESS

4.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives for Promoting the Use of Sinus Stents

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Economic Slowdown

4.2.2 High Cost Involved

4.2.3 Use of Oral Steroids and Packing Material

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Introduction of Innovative Techniques in Sinus Surgery

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness among Patients towards the Chronic Sinusitis and Sinus Surgery

4.3.3 Rising Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3.4 Shift from FESS to BSD



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

5.2 The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market Players by Products and Services



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy

Intersect ENT, Inc

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

