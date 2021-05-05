United States Dry Fruit Markets Report 2021-2027: Focus on Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios, Walnuts and Macadamias

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Dry Fruit Market, Volume, By Type, Production, Imports, Exports, Bearing Acreage, Company Analysis and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dried fruits market in the United States was US$ 10.43 Billion in 2020 and will be US$ 15 Billion by the end of the year 2027.

The Dried Fruit Market of the United States is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period 2020 - 2027.

The dry fruits are derived from natural fresh fruits, by removing water content naturally, by sun drying, or by specialized dryers or dehydrators. The main benefits of these fruits are sweet to taste, long shelf life, and nutritional value. The consumption of dry fruits in the United States is widespread.

Shifting user preference for nutritious and healthy food choices due to the rise in obesity and the increasing ageing population are driving the market for dried fruit. Besides, augmented acceptance for nutritious packaged food and wide purpose of dried fruit in the snack, bakery, confectionery, and dairy industries has fueled the demand for dried fruit market over the years.



The traditional or conventional dry fruits sold in the U.S. market are Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Pistachios, Walnuts and Macadamias. In October 2019, The California Prune Board, research found that the utilization of dried fruit reduces the risk of developing certain types of cancers and cancers of the prostate, stomach, colon, bladder and pancreas. As per research, American has been including dried fruit in their diets.



The production of dry fruit in the U.S. is at the San Joaquin Valley, favouring soil and climate, especially the hot and dry summers.

The output is increasing steadily in the U.S. as yields rise, as more acres are increasingly planted, and as mechanization increases productivity, all of which enables the U.S. industry to retain a dominant share of the world market. The United States is the largest exporter of Dry Fruit in the world.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Dry Fruit Market

5.1 Market



6. United States Dry Fruit Volume

6.1 Production

6.2 Import

6.3 Export



7. Share Analysis

7.1 Market Share by Types

7.2 Production Share by Types

7.3 Import Share by Types

7.4 Export Share by Types



8. United States Dry Fruit Market by Types

8.1 Almonds

8.2 Hazelnuts

8.3 Pecans

8.4 Pistachios

8.5 Walnuts

8.6 Macadamias



9. United States Almonds - Volume Analysis

9.1 Production

9.2 Imports

9.3 Exports

9.4 Bearing Acreage



10. United States Hazelnuts - Volume Analysis

10.1 Production

10.2 Imports

10.3 Exports

10.4 Bearing Acreage



11. United States Pecans - Volume Analysis

11.1 Production

11.2 Imports

11.3 Exports

11.4 Bearing Acreage



12. United States Pistachios - Volume Analysis

12.1 Production

12.2 Imports

12.3 Exports

12.4 Bearing Acreage



13. United States Walnuts - Volume Analysis

13.1 Production

13.2 Imports

13.3 Exports

13.4 Bearing Acreage



14. United States Macadamias - Volume Analysis

14.1 Production

14.2 Bearing Acreage



15. Company Analysis

15.1 Sun-Maid Growers of California

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Recent Development

15.2 AL FOAH

15.3 Murray River Organics Gr

15.4 Red River Foods

15.5 Traina Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpi4f0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

