United States E-cigarette & Vape Market Report 2021-2028: Technological Advances in e-Cigarettes & Growing Awareness for Safer Tobacco Alternatives

The U.S. e-cigarette & vape market size is expected to reach USD 40.25 billion by 2028. It is projected to register a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2028.



Various factors, such as the rapid growth of vape shops in the U.S. and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes among the youth population, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. E-cigarettes and vape mods are being increasingly used by users as a substitute for smoking traditional cigarettes.



Due to the increasing health concern over the usage of conventional tobacco cigarettes, the market is expected to witness significant growth. The U.S. owns the widest e-cigarette and vape mod distribution network for sale. However, the new taxation rules among the states of the country are expected to act as potential threats to market growth during the forecast period.



Users across the globe are focusing on using personalized vaporizers. These vaporizers allow a high degree of customization by which the user can keep track of the battery strength, amount of vapor, and amount of nicotine consumed. The rapid surge in the number of available flavors that can be used to fill the cartridge is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



In the U.S., the increasing usage of flavored electronic cigarettes among high school students is expected to propel market growth. The cases of tobacco-related cancer in the U.S. are increasing. This, as a result, users are looking for alternatives to tobacco smoking, thereby driving market growth.



U.S. E-cigarette & Vape Market Report Highlights

The modular devices segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as these devices are known for their high vapor production. Moreover, these devices can be constantly refilled by users.

An increasing shift in consumer preferences from conventional smoking to e-cigarette and e-liquids is expected to drive the e-liquid segment growth over the forecast period. To make sure that e-liquids are harmless for consumption in e-cigarettes, e-liquid manufacturers are collaborating with research scientists to improve on the safety standards.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Numerous players across the globe are planning and executing online advertising campaigns, which catch the attention of youth since e-cigarette and vape are growing as a trend in the extensive social media influencer community.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2028

2.2 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 3 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Technological advances in e-cigarettes

3.4.1.2 Growing awareness for safer tobacco alternatives

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Stringent government regulations

3.5 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - Company Ranking, 2020

3.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Product Outlook

4.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Share By Product, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Disposable

4.3 Rechargeable

4.4 Modular Devices



Chapter 5 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Component Outlook

5.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Share By Component, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Atomizer

5.3 Vape Mod

5.4 Cartomizer

5.5 E-liquid



Chapter 6 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Distribution Channel Outlook

6.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Share By Distribution Channel, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Online

6.3 Retail Store



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company overview

7.2 Financial performance

7.3 Product benchmarking

7.4 Strategic initiatives

Reynolds American Inc.

Imperial Brands

Altria Group, Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International

International Vapor Group

British American Tobacco

Nicquid

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

