United States' Education Market, 2020-2024: K-12, Postsecondary and Corporate Training

The factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions, rising labor force participation and rising population of children under five in the U.S. are expected to drive the U.S. education market.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by labor shortage, increasing competition from foreign universities, rising not-for-profit institutions and legal & regulatory issues.

A few notable trends include increasing demand or skilled labor, international demand for U.S. education, rising blended learning, increasing education funding and greater use of technology in the education sector.

The U.S. education market is broadly segmented into four types; Childcare, K-12, Postsecondary and Corporate Training segments. K-12 held the largest share of the U.S. education market owing to higher participation in schools along with growing awareness of early education. The private sector is growing with a rising adoption of technological advancements in learning techniques and increasing focus on quality learning.



Increasing adoption of online courses over the traditional method contributed to the growth of the market. The increasing number of student enrollments in the U.S. showed rising demand for skilled professionals and quality learning. The growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the market indicated the rising collaboration with software technologies and expanding cost-effective learning is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Rising use of technology in education will accelerate the growth of the education market in the country.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Education market, segmented into Childcare, K-12, Postsecondary and Corporate Training segments.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Grand Canyon Education, Inc., Strategic Education, Inc., 2U, Inc., K 12, Chegg Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Participants in Education Industry

1.3 Type of Education Institutions

1.4 Structure of the U.S. Education System

1.5 Dynamics of Education System

1.6 Risk Associated



2. The U.S. Market Analysis

2.1 The U.S. Education Market Forecast

2.2 The U.S. Education Market by Segments

2.3 The U.S. Education Market by Profitability

2.4 The U.S. For-Profit Education Market



3. Market Segment Analysis

3.1 The U.S. K-12 Education Market

3.1.1 The U.S. K-12 Education Market Forecast

3.1.2 The U.S. K-12 Education Enrollment Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. For-Profit K-12 Education Market Forecast

3.2 The U.S. Postsecondary Education Market

3.2.1 The U.S. Postsecondary Education Market Forecast

3.2.2 The U.S. For-Profit Postsecondary Education Market Forecast

3.2.3 The U.S. Postsecondary Education Enrollment Forecast

3.3 The U.S. Corporate Training Market

3.3.1 The U.S. Corporate Training Market Forecast

3.3.2 The U.S For-Profit Corporate Training Market Forecast

3.3.3 The U.S. Corporate Training Spending Per Employee Forecast

3.3.4 The U.S. Corporate Training Spending Per-Employee by Company Size

3.3.5 The U.S. Corporate Training Delivery Channels by Company Size

3.4 The U.S. Child Care Education Market

3.4.1 The U.S. Child Care Education Market Forecast

3.4.2 The U.S. Child Care Market by Profitability

3.4.3 The U.S. For-Profit Child Care Market Forecast

3.4.4 Average State Spending Forecast Per Child for Child Care

3.4.5 Strategic State and Federal Funding Areas in Child Care Education



4. Student Immigration Analysis

4.1 International Students in the U.S.

4.2 New International Students Enrollment in the U.S.

4.3 The U.S. Share of International Students by Academic Level

4.4 International Students in the U.S. by Origin

4.4.1 Total Chinese Students in the U.S.

4.4.2 Total Indian Students in the U.S.



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Per Capita GNI

5.1.2 Increasing Merger & Acquisition Activities

5.1.3 Increasing Labor Force Participation of Women

5.1.4 Rising Population of Children under Age Five in the U.S.

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Students Switching to Online Education

5.2.2 Growing Importance of Early Education

5.2.3 Personal Funding as Major Source for International Students

5.2.4 Increasing Investment in Education

5.2.5 Greater Use of Technology in Education

5.2.6 International Demand for U.S. Education

5.2.7 Increasing Demand for Skilled Labor

5.2.8 Increase in Educational Funding level

5.2.9 Growing Blended Learning

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Free Public Pre-K Initiative Threat to For-Profit Operators

5.3.2 Labor Shortage

5.3.3 Increased Competition from Foreign Universities

5.3.4 Legal & Regulatory Issues

5.3.5 Rising Not-For-Profit Competitors



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The U.S. Market

6.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 The U.S. For-Profit Child Care Companies by Capacity

6.1.3 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue

6.1.4 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Revenue Per Student

6.1.5 The U.S. Postsecondary School Operators by Total Enrollment



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Bright Horizons Family Solutions

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

7.3 2U (TWOU), Inc.

7.4 K 12 Inc.

7.5 Strategic Education, Inc.

7.6 Chegg, Inc.



