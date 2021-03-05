United States Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report 2021: Medium/Heavy-Duty truck and Bus Markets to Recover Following a Major Dip in 2020 Due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Innovation Driving the Transformation of the US Electric Commercial Vehicle Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medium-duty and heavy-duty truck and bus markets in the US are expected to show strong recovery following the major dip in 2020 due to the dire impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on production and sales.

However, the crisis is forecast to have a relatively lower impact on the electric truck and bus markets. The electric bus segment shows a slight decline, whereas the electric truck market reflects a slight increase. The increase in electric truck sales can be attributed to the nascent market stage and previous orders.

Post-2021, the electric bus and electric truck segments in the US are expected to record significant growth owing to government initiatives aimed at reviving the economy from the crisis. The electric truck and bus markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 148.5% and 44.9%, respectively, from 2020-2026.

The establishment of low-emission zones, stringent emissions norms, the ultra-low NOx regulations will aid this growth. Technology developments effectively reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of electric commercial vehicles are among the key factors driving the exponential growth and adoption of these vehicles. Volatility in crude oil prices and the need for clean transportation solutions, especially in the urban environment, will propel the transit bus and medium-duty truck segments in the US.

The electric commercial vehicle market also faces serious competition from alternative fuel-powered vehicles, which are gaining prominence. Natural Gas (CNG and LNG) commercial vehicles are projected to witness higher adoption in the short and medium terms; however, this will have a much lower impact on electrification with the growth in charging infrastructure and reduction in the acquisition costs of electric commercial vehicles.

Commercial vehicle OEMs in the US are moving toward electrification in a big way because of the increased presence of other global manufacturers in the market. The US electric commercial market is also home to innovative startups challenging established OEMs, creating a flourishing competitive environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Commercial Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

US Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Scope of Analysis

Research Background - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Research Methodology - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

US Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation

Powertrain Technology Segmentation - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Key Competitors for the US Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Growth Drivers for the Adoption of Electric Commercial Vehicles

Growth Restraints for the Adoption of Electric Commercial Vehicles

3. Market Overview - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

2019 Market Snapshot - Electric Trucks: Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Sales by Model and OEM - Electric Trucks: Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

2019 Market Snapshot - Electric Buses: Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Sales by Model and OEM - Electric Buses: Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by eCV Type - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by xEV Type - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

4. Incentives and Subsidies - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

5. Charging Infrastructure Analysis - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Factors Driving EV Infrastructure - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Types of Charging Solutions - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Charger Socket Types - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Charging Capacity vs Time - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Technology Roadmap - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Charging Infrastructure Standards Comparison - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Overview of US Charging Infrastructure Incentives - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Overview of Charging Infrastructure Programs - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Use Case Analysis for Charging Types - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Charging Infrastructure Demand Forecast Assumptions - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Supply Equipment Demand Forecast - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Charging Stations - Demand Forecast by Charging Type and Region: Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electric Trucks

Key Growth Metrics for Electric Trucks

Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks - Current Models

Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks - Future Models

Unit Shipment Forecast - Medium-Duty Electric Trucks

Unit Shipment Forecast - Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Electric Trucks

Competitive Environment - Electric Trucks

Market Share Forecast - Electric Trucks

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electric Buses

Key Growth Metrics for Electric Buses

Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Electric Buses - Current Models

Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Electric Buses - Future Models

Unit Shipment Forecast - Medium-Duty Electric Buses

Unit Shipment Forecast - Heavy-Duty Electric Buses

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Electric Buses

Competitive Environment - Electric Buses

Market Share Forecast - Electric Buses

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Widening the Electric Commercial Vehicle Product Portfolio to Compete with Conventional Fuel-Powered Commercial Vehicles

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zetbdz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

