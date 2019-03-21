United States Electric Lawn Mower Market 2018-2019 & 2024: Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology - Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US electric lawn mower market is projected to reach revenues of over $1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024.

The exponential increase in commercial construction activities and demand for backyard beautification among households is propelling the growth of the US electric lawn mower market. The growing focus on the procurement of energy-efficient solutions that results in sustainable development and reduces carbon emissions will fuel the demand for electric mowers in the US market. The replacements of legacy systems and upgrades will create a lucrative opportunity for leading vendors in the US market.

The development of lightweight gardening tools that are designed for the ease and comfort of the end-users will contribute to the revenues in the US electric lawn mower market. The rapid advancement of technology is leading to the introduction of battery-powered devices in the US market.

The leading vendors are leveraging advanced technologies to introduce new variants of gardening tools in the US market. Husqvarna and MTD Products are expanding their product portfolio to attract a maximum number of consumers in the US market. The recovery of the economy and growth in end-users' spending sentiments will boost the purchasing power and discretionary spending and create lucrative opportunities in the market over the next five years.

The introduction of robotic lawn mowers will deliver higher performance, and the ease of use coupled with intelligent programming will boost the adoption of these products in the market. The increasing number of consumers participating in sports, recreational and shopping activities, driving maintenance of lawns in retail, sports facilities, and urban city spaces and fueling the demand in the US electric lawn mower market.

US Electric Lawn Mower Market - Dynamics

The increasing focus on the development of sustainable cities will drive the demand in the US electric lawn mower market. The need for natural greenery and biodiversity in urban landscapes will help improve the quality of life from a health and wellness perspective in the US market. The growing awareness and interest in the environmental, health, and social benefits of green spaces, enabling the development of sustainable cities for inclusive growth in the US market. The urban planners, government agencies, ecologists, environmental bodies, and public-private partnerships are working towards developing new green spaces and preserving the existing ones, thereby boosting the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market. The extensive use of lawn maintenance products and services will boost revenues in the US electric lawn mower market.

Key Highlights of the US Electric Lawn Mower Market:

The leading vendors are developing advanced models of robotic lawn mowers to increase the adoption in US households.

The demand for commercial electric lawn mowers is expected to be the highest in the US electric lawn mower market by 2024.

The increasing penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China will intensify the level of competition in the US market.

will intensify the level of competition in the US market. The leading 50 companies dominated around 95% of the competition in the US electric lawn mower market.

The establishments of new golf courses, amusement parks, and public gardens are boosting the demand in the power garden equipment market.

The availability of lawn mowers across e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, eBay, RobotShop, MowDirect, and others will contribute to the revenues in the US electric lawn mower market.

Top trends observed in the US electric lawn mower market include:

Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

Growing Landscaping Industry

Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment

The major vendors in the US market are:

Deere & Co

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

MTD Products

Bosch

The Toro Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ph5vkr/united_states?w=5





