United States Electric Lawn Mower Market 2018-2019 & 2024: Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology - Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
Mar 21, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US electric lawn mower market is projected to reach revenues of over $1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024.
The exponential increase in commercial construction activities and demand for backyard beautification among households is propelling the growth of the US electric lawn mower market. The growing focus on the procurement of energy-efficient solutions that results in sustainable development and reduces carbon emissions will fuel the demand for electric mowers in the US market. The replacements of legacy systems and upgrades will create a lucrative opportunity for leading vendors in the US market.
The development of lightweight gardening tools that are designed for the ease and comfort of the end-users will contribute to the revenues in the US electric lawn mower market. The rapid advancement of technology is leading to the introduction of battery-powered devices in the US market.
The leading vendors are leveraging advanced technologies to introduce new variants of gardening tools in the US market. Husqvarna and MTD Products are expanding their product portfolio to attract a maximum number of consumers in the US market. The recovery of the economy and growth in end-users' spending sentiments will boost the purchasing power and discretionary spending and create lucrative opportunities in the market over the next five years.
The introduction of robotic lawn mowers will deliver higher performance, and the ease of use coupled with intelligent programming will boost the adoption of these products in the market. The increasing number of consumers participating in sports, recreational and shopping activities, driving maintenance of lawns in retail, sports facilities, and urban city spaces and fueling the demand in the US electric lawn mower market.
US Electric Lawn Mower Market - Dynamics
The increasing focus on the development of sustainable cities will drive the demand in the US electric lawn mower market. The need for natural greenery and biodiversity in urban landscapes will help improve the quality of life from a health and wellness perspective in the US market. The growing awareness and interest in the environmental, health, and social benefits of green spaces, enabling the development of sustainable cities for inclusive growth in the US market. The urban planners, government agencies, ecologists, environmental bodies, and public-private partnerships are working towards developing new green spaces and preserving the existing ones, thereby boosting the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market. The extensive use of lawn maintenance products and services will boost revenues in the US electric lawn mower market.
Key Highlights of the US Electric Lawn Mower Market:
- The leading vendors are developing advanced models of robotic lawn mowers to increase the adoption in US households.
- The demand for commercial electric lawn mowers is expected to be the highest in the US electric lawn mower market by 2024.
- The increasing penetration of low-cost robotic mowers from China will intensify the level of competition in the US market.
- The leading 50 companies dominated around 95% of the competition in the US electric lawn mower market.
- The establishments of new golf courses, amusement parks, and public gardens are boosting the demand in the power garden equipment market.
- The availability of lawn mowers across e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, eBay, RobotShop, MowDirect, and others will contribute to the revenues in the US electric lawn mower market.
Top trends observed in the US electric lawn mower market include:
- Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
- Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment
The major vendors in the US market are:
- Deere & Co
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- MTD Products
- Bosch
- The Toro Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics
7.2.1 Overview
7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design & Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.5.1 Economic Development
7.5.2 Increase in Per Capita GDP
7.5.3 Dual-income Households
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Growing Landscaping Industry
8.1.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities in US
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass
8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors
8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets Affecting US Exports and Imports
8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs Offsetting Profit Margins
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
8.3.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview
10.2 Electric Lawn Mower Market in US
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Market by Product Type
11.1 Market Overview
12 Electric Walk-behind Lawn Mower
12.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.2 Market by Product Type
12.2.1 Electric Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
12.2.2 Electric Push Mower: Market Size & Forecast
12.2.3 Electric Hover Mower: Market Size & Forecast
13 Electric Ride-on Lawn Mower
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Market by Product Type
13.2.1 Electric Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.2 Electric Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.3 Electric Lawn Tractors: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.4 Electric Garden Tractors: Market Size & Forecast
14 Robotic Lawn Mower
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
15 Market By End-user Type
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Residential End-Users
15.3 Professional Landscaping Services
15.4 Golf Courses
15.5 Government & Others
16 Market By Mower Blade Type
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Cylinder Blades
16.3 Deck/Standard Blades
16.4 Mulching Blades
16.5 Lifting Blades
17 Market By Drive Type
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 AWD
17.3 FWD
17.4 RWD
18 Market by Distribution Channel
18.1 Market Overview
18.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
18.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
18.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Market Overview
20 Key Company Profiles
20.1 Deere & Co.
20.2 Honda Power Equipment
20.3 Husqvarna
20.4 MTD Products
20.5 Robert Bosch
20.6 The TORO Company
21 Other Prominent Vendors
21.1 AGCO
21.2 Alamo Group
21.3 AL-KO
21.4 Ariens Company
21.5 Bad Boy Mowers
21.6 Black + Decker
21.7 Blount International
21.8 Bobcat Company
21.9 Briggs & Stratton
21.10 Carraro
21.11 Chevron Group
21.12 Einhell Germany
21.13 Emak Group
21.14 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
21.15 E.ZICOM
21.16 Generac Power Systems
21.17 Greenworks Tool
21.18 Grey Technology (Gtech)
21.19 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
21.20 Hitachi
21.21 Hustler Turf Equipment
21.22 Linea Tielle
21.23 LG
21.24 Lowe's (Kobalt)
21.25 Makita Corporation
21.26 Mamibot
21.27 Masport
21.28 McLane manufacturing
21.29 Mean Green Products
21.30 Milagrow HumanTech
21.31 Moridge manufacturing
21.32 Ningbo NGP Industry
21.33 Positec Tool (WORX)
21.34 Scag Power Equipment
21.35 Schiller Grounds Care
21.36 Shibaura
21.37 Snow Joe
21.38 Stiga
21.39 STIHL
21.40 SUMEC (Yard force)
21.41 Swisher Acquisition
21.42 Techtronic Industries
21.43 Textron
21.44 The Kobi Company
21.45 Turflynx
21.46 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)
21.47 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
21.48 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ph5vkr/united_states?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article