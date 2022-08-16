United States Electric Vehicles and the Smart Home Consumer Report 2022: A Major Crossover Between EV and Smart Home Adoption

Aug 16, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Electric Vehicles and the Smart Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research measures adoption of EVs, including the charging and usage habits of owners, purchase intention for non-owners, and examines the barriers to buying.
With governments around the globe, major car makers, and big tech all investing in electric vehicles, the market is primed for growth.
It also analyzes consumer interest in utilizing their EV as a connected car and as an energy storage device.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles
- EV Owner Demographics
- EV Owner Experience
- Monthly EV Charging Frequency by Type of Location
- Tech Affinity Correlates with of EV Interest
- Major Crossover Between EV and Smart Home Adoption
- Modified Their Home for Energy Savings
- Use Special Energy Programs Offered by Electricity Provider
- Willingness to Adjust or Allow Utility to Delay EV Charging Until After Peak Periods
EVs Entering the Vehicle Market
- Type of Vehicle Owned
- Ownership of Plug-in Electric Vehicle
- Vehicle Ownership by Types
- Likelihood of Purchasing a Vehicle in Next 12 Months
- Vehicle Intenders' Shopping Process
- High Intention of Purchasing EV Among Non-Owners
- Likelihood of Purchasing EV in the Future
- Most Likely Type Among All Vehicle Intenders (Q4/2021)
- EV Purchase Intention by Type of Vehicle Intend to Buy
Overall Perceptions of EVs and their Features
- High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles
- Familiarity with EVs by Car Ownership & Purchase Intention
- High Familiarity with EVs by Active Vehicle Shoppers
- Quantity of Research of Electric Vehicles Unique Technology
- High EV Familiarity by Type of Future Vehicle
- High Familiarity with EV by Demographic Factors
- EV Familiarity by Gender
- EV Familiarity by Ethnic Heritage
- Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles Among Non-EV Owners
The Value Proposition of EVs
- Familiarity with Electric Vehicle Benefits
- Value of Advanced EV Features Today
- Value of EV Features in Development
- Familiarity with Electric Vehicles "Connected" Features
- Valuable Features of Electric Vehicles - "Connected" Car Tech
Today's EV Owners
- EV Ownership by Demographic and Housing Factors
- Type of Vehicle Owned by Children at Home
- Type of Vehicle Owned by Household Size
- Type of Vehicle Owned by Adoption Segment
- Smart Home Device Ownership by EV Ownership
- Security System Ownership by EV Ownership
- Energy Saving Actions Segments by EV Ownership
- Home Energy Equipment Ownership by EV Ownership
EV Owner Experiences and Perspectives
- EV Owner Experience: Net Promoter Score
- Frequency of Performing Driving Tasks with an EV
- EV Ownership Pain Points: Expectations vs. Reality
- Energy Program Familiarity by EV Ownership
- Energy Program Use by EV Ownership
- Previously Used Energy Program by EV Ownership
- Information Source Channel of EV Special Plan
- Preferred Topic Provided by Dealers During Purchase
Charging Experiences and Preferences
- Frequency of Charging Electric Vehicles, YoY
- Electric Vehicles Long Time Charging Frequency
- Electric Vehicles Charging Frequency by Locations
- Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles
Understanding the Disinterested: Purchase Incentives and Inhibitors
- Purchase Incentives for Consumers Who Do Not Own Or Intend To Own an EV
- Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Widespread Availability of Charging Stations
- Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Tax Break
- Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Tax Break by Income
- Quantifying EV Purchase Incentives: Monthly Fuel Savings
- Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors
- Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Race or Ethnicity
- Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Gender
- Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Income
- Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Children at Home
- Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Energy Saving Action Segments
- Electric Vehicle Purchase Inhibitors by Residency Area
Intenders: Consumers Likely to Buy an EV
- Type of Vehicle Owned Among EV Intenders
- EV Purchase Intention by Type of Vehicle Owned
- Tech Affinity Among EV Owner & Intender Segments
- Smart Home and Security System Ownership
- Willingness to Adjust or Allow Utility to Delay EV Charging Until After Peak Periods
- Modified Their Home for Energy Savings
- EV Owner & Intender Segment by Demographic and Housing Factors
The Types of Vehicles EV-intenders Want
- Type of Vehicle Preferred by EV Intenders Grouped by Income
- Type of Car Intend to Buy by EV Owner & Intender Segment
- Type of Vehicle Preferred by EV Intenders Grouped by Children at Home
- Type of Car Intend to Buy by Residency Area
Appendix
