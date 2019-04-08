United States Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market to 2025 Featuring Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden, Cadwell Laboratories, RhythmLink, Compumedics, EBNeuro, HydroDot, Ives EEG Solutions & Philips

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diagnostic EEG market has been expanding significantly, with market value growth driven largely by the EEG electrode, ICU monitor and, to a lesser extent, long-term monitor segments. The clinical EEG segment is already mature and will not be very active outside of replacement-driven sales. The depth of anesthesia monitoring market is also set to see strong market value growth.



Electroencephalography (EEG) devices record the electrical activity of neurons in the brain through electrodes placed on the scalp (non-invasive) or directly on the brain (invasive). EEG is commonly used for diagnosing seizures, comas and other brain abnormalities. The efficacy of EEG in the identification of treatable etiologies of altered mental status (AMS) continues to be a major focus for research efforts.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Epileptic Seizures

2.1.2 Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizures

2.1.3 Applications

2.1.4 Device Types

2.1.4.1 Clinical EEG Monitoring

2.1.4.2 Long-Term EEG Monitoring

2.1.4.3 ICU EEG Monitoring

2.1.4.4 Research EEG Monitoring

2.1.4.5 Depth of Anesthesia EEG Monitoring

2.1.5 Emerging Markets: Consumer EEG



Companies Mentioned



Natus Medical

Nihon Kohden

Cadwell Laboratories

RhythmLink

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Compumedics

EBNeuro

HydroDot

Ives EEG Solutions

Philips Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgkwvx/united_states?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

