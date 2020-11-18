United States Electronics Health Records (EHR) Markets, 2020-2025 - Prominent Vendors are Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner Corp, eClinicalWorks & Epic Systems
The U.S. electronic health record market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The U.S. EHR market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the outbreak of pandemics. About 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion 2019. An increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including several heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, pandemic such as COVID-19, high awareness regarding the benefits of electronic healthcare records are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the US.
EHRs offer a range of advantages to healthcare providers and patients, which ultimately increases productivity and patient satisfaction. The increasing adoption of software solutions such as data mining, clinical decision support system, and clinical trial management systems will propel the demand for EHR systems. A growing number of medical professionals opt for technologically advanced data management systems to save time and resources.
The phenomenal spread of COVID-19 in the US has increased the growth of the U.S. telehealth market. Telehealth services inpatient portals have eased overcrowding in hospitals and have allowed remote monitoring of patients, thereby decreasing the spread of the virus.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The electronic health record (EHR) giant Epic continued to amass a greater share of the US hospital market in 2019. The presence of major companies, continuous progress in healthcare settings, and the expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure drive the U.S. electronic health records market. The electronic healthcare record market is in a growth stage, and it has achieved popularity and high penetration in developed countries such as the US. Allscripts, Cerner, E-clinical Works, and EPIC are the major vendors in the US market.
Prominent Vendors
- Allscripts
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- eClinicalWorks
- Epic Systems
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 US: Pest Analysis
7.3 EHRConcept
7.4 US Healthcare Industry
8 Impact Of Covid-19
8.1 Disruptions In Global Supply Chain
8.2 Overview
8.3 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade
8.4 Impact On Global Value Chain
8.5 Covid-19 Impact On Electronic Healthcare Record
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Rise In Number Of Chronic Diseases
9.2 Increasing Government Funding & Expenditure
9.3 Increasing Patient Engagement
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Technological Advancement In Healthcare It
10.2 Rising Need To Improve Health Record Portability
10.3 Growing Mergers & Acquisitions In The Healthcare Industry
11 Market Restraints
11.1 High Cost Of Electronic Health Record
11.2 Patient Data Safety & Security
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Clinical Application
13.4 Administrative Application
13.5 Reporting In Healthcare Application
13.6 Healthcare Financing
13.7 Clinical Research Application
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Clinics
14.5 Specialty Centers
14.6 Others
15 Deployment
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Cloud-Based Software
15.4 On-Premise Software
16 Competitive Landscape
