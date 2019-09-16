United States Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2016-2019: Overall Rates by AMLAW, Rates by Individual Firm, Rates by Company

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2016-2019 Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2016-2019 Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most in-depth look at Attorney hourly rates for Law Firms specializing in Energy and representing some of the largest energy companies in the United States. The Report details the hourly rates of Partners, Counsel, Associates for 2016 - 2019.

The Report has 3 Sections:

Overall Rates by the AMLAW 200 (10, 50, 100, 101-200 and 200 combined)

Rates by Individual Law Firm

Rates by Energy Company

The 2019 Rate Report is the only report that details rates by individual firm rather than a blinded composite of averaged rates as found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.



The Energy industry is cyclical but Outside Counsel rates are not because of fixed-rate and multi-year agreements, hourly rates stay generally the same on routine legal work but standard rates could apply in high-stakes litigation such as in environmental.



The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,500 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process, we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make important strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In terms of rate and fee sources, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts, counties, and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity and 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents.



Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. This data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Overall Rates by AMLAW



Section 2: Rates by Individual Firm



Section 3: Rates by Company



Section 4: The Author and Reporting Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Alston & Bird LLP

American Petroleum Institute

Apache Corporation

Arnold & Arnold, LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Beirne, Maynard & Parsons, L.L.P.

BP America Production Company

BP Exploration & Production Inc. (subsidiary of BP p.l.c.)

BP Group

BP Lubricants USA

BP Pipelines ( North America )

) BP Products North America

BP West Coast Products

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck , LLP

, LLP Burr & Forman LLP

Chaparral Energy

Chesapeake Appalachia

Chevron Corporation

Chevron USA

Clark Hill Strasburger

ConocoPhillips Company

Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP

& Stubbs LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Devon Energy Production Company

Dominion Resource

Energy Transfer Partners

EQT Production Company

Equilon

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fennemore Craig, P.C.

Ferrellgas

Finnegan, Henderson , Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP Foley Hoag LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Frontera Eastern Georgia Limited

GableGotwals

Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP

General Electric Company

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Glynn & Finley, LLP

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.

Hendrickson & Long, PLLC

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

& Hart LLP Holmes Weddle & Barcott

Innovation Law Group, Ltd.

Jenner & Block LLP

Kean Miller LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

& Warren LLP Lane Powell PC

Linn Energy

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Louisiana Generating

McAfee & Taft PC

McDermott Gulf Operating Company

McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge, LLC

& Sledge, LLC McGuireWoods LLP

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

& Dunn LLP Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Noble Energy

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Phillips 66 Company

66 Company Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Pirkey Barber PLLC

PPM Energy, Inc.

Public Service Company of Colorado d/b/a Xcel Energy

d/b/a Xcel Energy Quarles & Brady LLP

RaPower3 LLC

Reed Smith LLP

RenuEn Corporation

Schneider Electric USA , Inc.

, Inc. Schoeman Updike Kaufman Stern & Ascher LLP

& Ascher LLP Shell Oil Company

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Suncor Energy ( U.S.A. )

) SunPower North America

TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company

TP Solar

TransCanada Keystone Pipeline

Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Valero Marketing and Supply Company (subsidiary of Valero Energy)

Valero Refining Company-California

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Williams & Connolly LLP

Ze-gen

Zimmer Kunz PLLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8unrw





