United States Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2016-2019: Overall Rates by AMLAW, Rates by Individual Firm, Rates by Company
Sep 16, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2016-2019 Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2016-2019 Energy Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most in-depth look at Attorney hourly rates for Law Firms specializing in Energy and representing some of the largest energy companies in the United States. The Report details the hourly rates of Partners, Counsel, Associates for 2016 - 2019.
The Report has 3 Sections:
- Overall Rates by the AMLAW 200 (10, 50, 100, 101-200 and 200 combined)
- Rates by Individual Law Firm
- Rates by Energy Company
The 2019 Rate Report is the only report that details rates by individual firm rather than a blinded composite of averaged rates as found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.
The Energy industry is cyclical but Outside Counsel rates are not because of fixed-rate and multi-year agreements, hourly rates stay generally the same on routine legal work but standard rates could apply in high-stakes litigation such as in environmental.
The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,500 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process, we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make important strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In terms of rate and fee sources, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts, counties, and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity and 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents.
Since the author researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. This data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Overall Rates by AMLAW
Section 2: Rates by Individual Firm
Section 3: Rates by Company
Section 4: The Author and Reporting Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Alston & Bird LLP
- American Petroleum Institute
- Apache Corporation
- Arnold & Arnold, LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Beirne, Maynard & Parsons, L.L.P.
- BP America Production Company
- BP Exploration & Production Inc. (subsidiary of BP p.l.c.)
- BP Group
- BP Lubricants USA
- BP Pipelines (North America)
- BP Products North America
- BP West Coast Products
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Chaparral Energy
- Chesapeake Appalachia
- Chevron Corporation
- Chevron USA
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- ConocoPhillips Company
- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Devon Energy Production Company
- Dominion Resource
- Energy Transfer Partners
- EQT Production Company
- Equilon
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Ferrellgas
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Frontera Eastern Georgia Limited
- GableGotwals
- Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP
- General Electric Company
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Glynn & Finley, LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
- Hendrickson & Long, PLLC
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holmes Weddle & Barcott
- Innovation Law Group, Ltd.
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Kean Miller LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Lane Powell PC
- Linn Energy
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Louisiana Generating
- McAfee & Taft PC
- McDermott Gulf Operating Company
- McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge, LLC
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
- Moore & Van Allen PLLC
- Noble Energy
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- Phillips 66 Company
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Pirkey Barber PLLC
- PPM Energy, Inc.
- Public Service Company of Colorado d/b/a Xcel Energy
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- RaPower3 LLC
- Reed Smith LLP
- RenuEn Corporation
- Schneider Electric USA, Inc.
- Schoeman Updike Kaufman Stern & Ascher LLP
- Shell Oil Company
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
- Suncor Energy (U.S.A.)
- SunPower North America
- TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company
- TP Solar
- TransCanada Keystone Pipeline
- Valero Marketing and Supply Company
- Valero Marketing and Supply Company (subsidiary of Valero Energy)
- Valero Refining Company-California
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Williams & Connolly LLP
- Ze-gen
- Zimmer Kunz PLLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8unrw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
