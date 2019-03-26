United States Enteral Feeding Devices Markets Report 2019-2025: Competitive Analysis, Market Trends, Market Developments, Procedure Numbers & Procedure Codes Investigated

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the enteral feeding pump increased in 2018, and growth is expected to continue over the forecast period, driven by increasing unit sales and moderated by ASP depreciation. The majority of unit sales consisted of portable devices sold into homecare and hospital markets and mainly indicated for continuous feeding.

Enteral feeding devices are used to feed individuals who are unable to do so themselves, whether from neurological dysfunction or from a condition that affects their ability to absorb nutrients from normal food. The process of enteral feeding is usually accomplished by the combination of a feeding pump and a piece of tubing that terminates in the patient's stomach or small intestine. The most common form of short-term enteral feeding involves a tube being inserted through the nostril, down the esophagus and into the stomach.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 GI Cancer

2.2.4 GI bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Diseases

2.2.6 Crohn's Disease

2.2.7 Peptic Ulcer Disease

2.2.8 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Ogilvie Syndrome

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 GI Disorders

2.3.1.1 General Statistics of GI Disorders for Different Years for the United States

2.3.1.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.1.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.1.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.1.5 Prescriptions

2.3.1.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.1.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.1.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.1.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.1.10 Liver Disease

2.3.1.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.1.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.2 GI Cancers

3. Enteral Feeding Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Enteral Feeding Pump Market

3.3.2 Total Feeding Tube Market

3.3.2.1 Total PEG Tube Market

3.3.2.1.1 Initial Placement PEG Tube Market

3.3.2.1.2 Total Replacement PEG Tube Market

3.3.2.2 DPEJ Tube Market

3.3.2.3 PEG-J Tube Market

3.3.2.4 NG/NJ Tube Market

3.3.3 Feeding Set Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5.1 Enteral Feeding Device Market

3.5.2 Feeding Tube Market

3.5.2.1 PEG Tube Market

Companies Mentioned

Cardinal Health

Moog

Avanos Medical

Medline

BARD

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

Applied Medical Technology

ALCOR Scientific

Atlanta BioMedical Corp

CONMED

CORPAK

Medela

US Endoscopy

Vygon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5pnx7q/united_states?w=5





