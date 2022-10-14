United States Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - Rising Demand for Affordable and Effective Solutions to Make Businesses More Automated and Streamlined

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), By Function, By End User, By Enterprise, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States ERP market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for ERP software from businesses in recent years. Besides, industrial growth coupled with the integrated technical services through software that enables companies to modulate enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the United States ERP market.

Additionally, the rising demand for affordable and effective solutions to make businesses more automated and streamlined is anticipated to boost market growth. Rapid digitalization of the businesses and the increasing need to build effective communication channels within the organizations are also propelling the growth of the United States ERP market during the forecast period.



ERP is an abbreviation for enterprise resource planning. The process includes specialized software given by many sources and services that aid in the effective use of the software throughout the firm.

The software aids in the management of a company's finances, supply chain, operations, commerce, reporting, production, and human resources. Accounting, business entities, corporate governance, corporate law, corporate title, economics, finance, consumer management, staff management, and other company verticals may all be run efficiently with ERP.



The recent pandemic scenario has significantly impacted the expansion of the US ERP market in recent years. Further expansion is also projected as a result of the growing use of ERP in the healthcare industry and enterprises dealing with healthcare products and services. Multiple healthcare organizations successfully utilized cloud-based services to build a robust system that regulated the patient count, managed the requests for pharmaceutical and therapeutical items, and administered vaccines across countries.



The COVID-19's supply chain impact will drive manufacturers' spending on enterprise resource planning (ERP) in the country to USD14 billion by 2027, assisting the expansion of the United States ERP market during the next five years.



The software segment is expected to hold the largest share in the United States ERP market, owing to the growing demand for IT integrated software and increasing investments in advanced technology.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States ERP market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United States ERP market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the United States ERP market based on component, deployment type, function, end user, enterprise, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States ERP market.

ERP market. To identify drivers and challenges for the United States ERP market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new software launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States ERP market.

ERP market. To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United States ERP market.

ERP market. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States ERP market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States ERP market.

IBM Corporation

SAP America, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

The Sage Group, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

ESI North America

Workday, Inc.

Syspro Impact Software, Inc.

Report Scope:

United States ERP Market, By Component:

Software

Services

United States ERP Market, By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

United States ERP Market, By Function:

Finance

Human Resource

Customer Management

Inventory Management

Supply Chain

Others

United States ERP Market, By End User:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Others

United States ERP Market, By Enterprise:

Medium

Large

Small

United States ERP Market, By Region:

South Region

Mid west Region

North East Region

West Region

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

