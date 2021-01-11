United States Environmental Testing Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2020: Historical Years 2015-2018, Base Year of 2019, Estimated Year of 2020 & Forecasts 2021-2025
Jan 11, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Environmental Testing Market, By Sample (Soil; Water; Air; Wastewater/Effluent), By Technology (Conventional; Rapid Method), By Contaminant (Microbial Contamination; Organic Compounds; Heavy Metals; Residues; Solids), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Environmental Testing Market was valued USD 2,411.75 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 7.06% in next five years to reach USD 3,209.60 Million by 2025.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising incidences of airborne diseases, growing industrialization, growing urbanization, and stringent government regulation pertaining to protection of environment, among others.
Growing investments by the government in advanced testing equipment or services to maintain hygiene and environmental conditions are the factors driving the the United States Environmental Testing Market. Government initiatives towards the protection of the environment, stringent government regulation imposed over the pollution maintenance and active participation to monitor the change in the environmental conditions are going to drive the US environmental testing market in the coming years.
The United States Environmental Testing Market is segmented based on sample, technology, contaminant, and regional distribution. Based on sample, the market can be fragmented into soil, water, air and wastewater/effluent. Wastewater/effluent held the dominant share in the market in 2019. This can be accredited to the stringent government regulated to discharge of effluent or wastewater in water bodies.
The major players operating in the environmental testing market are Eurofins Scientific Inc., SGS S.A., TUV SUD AG, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corp, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Hydrologic Associates USA, Inc., and others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Environmental Testing Market Outlook
6. United States Environmental Testing Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Sample (Soil; Water; Air; Wastewater/Effluent)
6.2.2. By Technology (Conventional; Rapid Method)
6.2.3. By Contaminant (Microbial Contamination; Organic Compounds; Heavy Metals; Residues; Solids)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company
6.3. Product Market Map
7. United States Soil Testing Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology
7.2.2. By Contaminant
8. United States Water Testing Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Technology
8.2.2. By Contaminant
9. United States Air Testing Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Technology
9.2.2. By Contaminant
10. United States Wastewater/Effluent Testing Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Technology
10.2.2. By Contaminant
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. United States Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Company Profiles
16.1.1. Eurofins Scientific Inc.
16.1.2. SGS S.A.
16.1.3. TUV SUD AG
16.1.4. Bureau Veritas SA
16.1.5. Intertek Group plc
16.1.6. ALS Limited
16.1.7. Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
16.1.8. Merieux Nutrisciences Corp
16.1.9. EMSL Analytical, Inc.
16.1.10. Hydrologic Associates USA, Inc.
17. Strategic Recommendations
