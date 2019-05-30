United States Farm Tire Market 2019-2023 - Rising Demand of Wide-Section Tires / Growing Demand of Eco-Friendly Tires / Rising Online Sales of Tires / Increasing Number of Tire Plants

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Farm Tire Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report The US Farm Tire Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023) analyzes the development of this market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.



A tire is an important component in automobiles and to meet the rising demand for automobiles, sale of tire is growing rapidly. A tire supports the weight of car, reduces the impact from the road and at the same time, transmits the power to propel, brake and steer on the road. It also functions to maintain the vehicle's movement. Farm tires are a sub-segment of specialty tires that are used by vehicles and machines used for farm activities. Sprayers, tractors, trailers, and harvesters are a few examples of farm machinery that use farm tires.



The market is expected to rise rapidly in the coming years owing to the rising population and increasing disposable income. Tires come in different types for different vehicles with distinctive advantages like greater power, light weighted, etc., which is driving its demand. In addition to it, the rising number of tire plants in the US would increase the manufacturing facilities and is estimated to bring a further surge in the demand for tires.



Replacement tires held the largest share in the US tire market attributable to increasing consumer preference for acceleration, grip and rise comfort, which is accelerating its demand in the market. However, the tire market is expected to experience some challenges by declining net farm incomes, high volatility, tighter government and environmental regulation and impact of imports.



The US tire market is quite fragmented with the presence of a large number of small players in the market. The companies are setting a highly competitive atmosphere in the market with their products.



The four major players: Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inc., Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and Titan International, Inc., are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the US farm tire market, with focus on different farm tire segments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Tires

1.2 Types of Tires

1.3 Tires by Application

1.4 Farm Tires & Classification



2. Global Tire Market

2.1 Global Tire Market by Value

2.2 Global Tire Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Tire Market Volume by Region

2.4 Global Tire Market Volume by Segments

2.4.1 Global Passenger Car & Light Truck Tire Market by Volume

2.4.2 Global Passenger Car & Light Truck Tire Market Forecast by Volume

2.4.3 Global Truck Tire Market by Volume

2.4.4 Global Truck Tire Market Forecast by Volume



3. The US Tire Market

3.1 The US Tire Shipment by Volume

3.2 The US Tire Shipment Forecast by Volume

3.3 The US Tire Shipment Volume by Segment

3.4 The US Replacement Tire Market

3.4.1 The US Replacement Tire Market by Value

3.4.2 The US Replacement Tire Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 The US Replacement Tire Market Value by Application

3.4.4 The US Replacement Tire Market by Shipment Volume

3.4.5 The US Replacement Tire Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

3.4.6 The US Replacement Tire Market Shipment Volume by Application

3.5 The US OE Tire Market

3.5.1 The US OE Tire Market by Shipment Volume

3.5.2 The US OE Tire Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

3.5.3 The US OE Tire Market Shipment Volume by Application



4. The US Farm Tire Market

4.1 The US Farm Tire Market by Volume

4.2 The US Farm Tire Market Forecast by Volume

4.3 The US Farm Tire Market Volume by Segment

4.4 The US Replacement Farm Tire Market

4.4.1 The US Replacement Farm Tire Market by Shipment Volume

4.4.2 The US Replacement Farm Tire Market Forecast by Shipment Volume

4.5 The US OE Farm Tire Market

4.5.1 The US OE Farm Tire Market by Shipment Volume

4.5.2 The US OE Farm Tire Market Forecast by Shipment Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Disposable Income

5.1.2 Diminishing Rural Workforce

5.1.3 Escalating Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Demand of Wide-Section Tires

5.2.2 Growing Demand of Eco-Friendly Tires

5.2.3 Rising Online Sales of Tires

5.2.4 Increasing Number of Tire Plants

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining Net Farm Incomes

5.3.2 High Volatility

5.3.3 Tighter Government and Environmental Regulation

5.3.4 Impact of Imported Tires



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global New Tire Market Share by Company

6.2 The US Tire Market

6.2.1 The US/Canada New Tire Market Share by Company

6.2.2 The US Replacement Passenger Tire Market Volume by Company

6.2.3 The US Replacement Light Truck Tire Market Volume by Company

6.2.4 The US Re treaded Truck Tire Market Volume by Company

6.3 The US Farm Tire Market

6.3.1 The US OE Radial Rear Farm Tire Market Volume by Company

6.3.2 The US OE Bias Rear Farm Tire Market Volume by Company

6.3.3 The US OE Small Farm Tire Market Volume by Company

6.3.4 The US Replacement Radial Rear Farm Tire Market Volume by Company

6.3.5 The US Replacement Bias Rear Farm Tire Market Volume by Company

6.3.6 The US Replacement Small Farm Tire Market Volume by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin SCA

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

7.3 Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

7.4 Titan International, Inc.



