United States Faster Payments Markets, 2019-2024: Same Day ACH, Debit Network Push Payments, The Clearing House RTP Platform, Early Warning's Zelle Network, Real-Time Settlement for Zelle Transactions

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Faster Payments Forecast, 2019-2024: Building the Foundation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Faster Payments Forecast, 2019-2024 discusses the latest developments in U.S. faster payments and the implications of the Federal Reserve's announcement that it will develop and operate a real-time network.



2019 saw the launch of creative new products using a faster or real-time payment network, serving specific use cases that are benefiting corporations, small businesses, and consumers through improved data, messaging and faster access to funds. The Federal Reserve's announcement in August 2019 that it will develop and operate FedNow, a real-time network, alongside the private sector solutions has shaken the industry even as the specifics of FedNow are yet to be finalized.



"FedNow is anticipated to closely mirror the features and functionality of the solution launched in 2017 by The Clearing House. Interoperability between the two solutions is critical to achieving access for all and avoiding a two-tier payments environment. New legislation regarding faster payments has been introduced which may influence FedNow, but while Washington D.C. ponders the U.S. payments infrastructure, early-to-market products are gaining new customers and transactions," comments the author of the report.



Highlights of the report include:

Commentary on what is known about the Federal Reserve's FedNow solution, what is still being determined, and how the Fed's entry may impact the payments market.

Review of current faster payment platforms in the United States , how they operate, and their most recent product updates.

An update to the author's faster payments projections.

Summary of select real-time payment platforms in other countries.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction



What the Fed's Real-Time Payments Announcement Means

The Immediate Impact of FedNow

Reasons for the Fed's Decision

What We Know About FedNow

Still Outstanding

The Reaction in Washington

Review of Current Faster Payment Platforms

Same Day ACH

Debit Network Push Payments

The Clearing House RTP Platform

Early Warning's Zelle Network

Real-Time Settlement for Zelle Transactions

Forecast for U.S. Faster Payments



A Glance at the Global Faster Payments Market

Canada

China

European Union

India

United Kingdom

Conclusions



References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



Early Warning Systems

Earthport

Federal Reserve

Finix

FIS

Fiserv

Google

Ingo Money

Jack Henry

Mastercard

NACHA

PayFi

PayPal

Square

The Clearing House (TCH)

Transfast

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyklo8

