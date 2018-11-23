United States Faster Payments Report 2018: Review of Current Platforms, How they Operate, and Current Transaction Volumes

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Faster Payments Forecast, 2017-2021, Update: The Consequences of Faster Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new research report discusses the impact of this initiative on all participants.

The financial services industry is aligning resources behind the development of faster payment services and beginning to launch products that have a faster payments component. This research projects that faster payments in the U.S. will reach $255 billion by year end 2018 considering business-to-business, business-to-consumer, consumer-to- business, and person-to-person channels and all currently available faster payment types including same day ACH.



The launch of new solutions and the growth of faster payments in the United States compelled an update to our report earlier their year forecasting the trajectory of faster payments, comments the author of the report. This documents will be a touchstone for upcoming reports on adjacent topics including fraud mitigation in the era of faster payment and the role of cryptocurrencies.



Report Highlights

Review of concepts and definitions that are critical to the understanding faster payments and real-time payments

Review of current faster payment platforms in the U.S., how they operate, and current transaction volumes.

Analysis of impact of faster payment's evolution on payment industry stakeholders.

An update to Mercator Advisory Group's faster payments projections

Summary:



One of the most anticipated new payment capabilities in the United States has to be the promise of new faster and real-time payment networks, systems that will be all new from point of entry to final settlement. They will be built on new, modern, flexible technology to better support the development of new products as the U.S. financial institutions inch toward a more open banking system.

In light of the considerable resources now dedicated to faster payments, research report takes a look at the work in progress and seeks to provide comprehension of the terms used to describe faster payments, the important concepts driving its development, and the current faster payments platforms in use, including how they operate, processing volumes, and use cases where these platforms are gaining traction. An updated forecast of faster payments volume is provided to reflect the most up-to-date trends. The current benefits and constraints that need resolution are identified, the objectives and roles of the market participants are outlined, and where resources will be devoted next to move the evolution of faster payments forward is predicted.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction

Definitions



Faster Payments Concepts

Ubiquity

Social Tokens or Aliases

Irrevocable Transactions

ISO 20022

Request for Payment



The Current US Platforms: An Update

Same Day ACH

Zelle (Early Warning Systems)

Push-to-Card Payments; Mastercard Send and Visa Direct

The Clearing House RTP



Value and Constraints of Faster Payments



Impact on US Payment Market Participants

Platform Providers

Technology Integrators, and Software Developers

Financial Institutions and Fintechs



Faster Payments Projections



Conclusions: Evolving Faster Payments



References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



Early Warning Systems

Faster Payments Scheme Ltd.

Mastercard

NACHA

The Clearinghouse

Visa

Vocalink

