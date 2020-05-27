United States Fertility Clinics & Infertility Services Industry Hit Hard by COVID-19 Due to Travel Restrictions for Foreign Patients

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Clinics & Infertility Services Industry (U.S.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the $6 billion infertility services/fertility clinics industry.



This loosely regulated baby business grew strongly from 2014 to 2019, boosted both by demand domestically and via medical tourism patients from Europe and China. However, due to the Coronavirus, the industry will be hit hard in 2020, as many clinics shut down for two months and foreign patients are not coming to the U.S. any longer.



ART (assisted reproductive technology) now produces more than 50,000 babies per year in the U.S. via 330,000 IVF procedures, and demand is growing from the ranks of 7+ million infertile women, many of which delayed childbearing due to careers. There are about 450 U.S. fertility clinics, 100+ sperm banks, an unknown number of egg donors, and 1,700 reproductive endocrinologists competing for the business, which is lucrative.In addition, the U.S. market for fertility drugs is worth about $749 million. Only two large chains, IntegraMed and Prelude Fertility exist, as most programs are run by small MD practices or are part of a hospital or University. The market is fragmented, served by mostly small regional clinics.



This 4th edition study examines the nature/evolution of the business, national receipts/growth from 1988 to 2019, 2020 forecast, 2025 forecast, infertile customer demographics, key industry trends, industry regulation, pricing, industry consolidation, insurance coverage, ethical issues, and more. Contains results of the latest (2015-2018) CDC ART survey national data, with IVF success rates and long-term trends, as well as European ART cycles and outlook. The report also examines the nature/size of the U.S. sperm banks, egg donors, and fertility drugs markets, and surrogacy programs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Report Scope & Methodology, Sources used



3. Executive Overview of Major Findings

4. Nature & Structure of the Industry

5. Patient Demographics

6. Industry Size and Growth

Summary and Analysis; historical estimates of industry size - 1988,1995, 2000 (gov't. & private sources)

Estimate of mkt. size in 1999, by diagnostic procedure, IVF, drugs, surgeries

Harvard Business School estimate for 2004

estimate for 2004 Discussion of no. of IVF clinics 1985-2018, avg. revenues, value of this market segment

2016-2019 market performance: estimated growth, pricing, IntegraMed revenues.

2020 Outlook & Forecasts -: discussion of likely effects of Coronavirus and clinic closures, state guidelines re essential services (IL, NY, NJ, MD, MA, CA), estimates of no. of clinics closed, phased re-openings, forecast of ART cycles volume decline, revenue decline, $ value of the market.

2021-2025 Forecast: Factors affecting current and future industry growth: IVF tourism, what the economic recovery may look like, improved success rates, gay/lesbian use of IVF, etc.

Status of the European and Chinese Markets, discussion, reasons for coming to U.S. clinics, report of ESHRE, IVF volume, percent distribution of IVF vs. ICSI, which nations infertile couples come from, China status report, estd. size of fertility market and $ spent abroad.

7. Sperm Banks

8. Egg Donor Market

9. The Fertility Drugs Market

10. Findings of 2016-2018 CDC ART Surveys on Assisted Reproductive Technology

11. Tables and analyses of 2016 report: National Summary

Total no. of ART procedures performed, % by type.

No. of infants born through ART

Percent multiple birth deliveries

Percent of ART transfers resulting in a pregnancy.

Age distribution of patients undergoing fresh IVF cycles: 2014

12. Text, analyses & discussion covering these topics: (long-term trend data)

12. Summary: discussion of consolidation, how larger clinics are capturing greater share of the market

13. List of recent fertility start-up companies.



14. Industry Reference Directory



15. List of adoption and fertility services industry trade groups, associations, surveys, consultants, articles, and other sources.

Companies Mentioned



Allan Guttmacher Institute

California Cryobank

Cryos International

Genetics and IVF Institute

IntegraMed America

Prelude Fertility

Resolve

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0hneg

