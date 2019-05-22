United States Financial Wellness Benefits Marketto 2024 - Leading Players are Prudential Financial, Bank of America, Fidelity, Mercer, & Financial Finesse

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Wellness Benefits Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US financial wellness benefits market is expected to cross $825 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR close to 13% during the forecast period.



The US financial wellness benefits market is driven by the surge in the number of vendors introducing the latest financial wellness awareness programs. The boom of one-on-one and digital assistance will fuel the growth of the market. Large-sized companies are pro-actively introducing employee beneficiary financial programs. The market research report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the US financial wellness benefits market. The US financial wellness benefits market is evolving with a new-generation of employees (Millennials) entering workplaces.



The report considers the present scenario of the US financial wellness benefits market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



This market research report on the US financial wellness benefits market offers analysis on market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by types (financial planning, financial education and counseling, retirement planning, debt management, and others), end-users (large business, medium-sized business, and small-sized business), and delivery (one-on-one, online/digital, and group).



US Financial Wellness Benefits Market: Dynamics



The US financial wellness benefits market is becoming increasingly data-driven. Organizations are investing in technology and expanding HR capabilities to measure financial initiatives. The vendors in the market are reviewing the employee's information and productivity data to get insights about their finance management. Wearables, onsite program delivery, software platforms, employee feedback, online screening and surveys, and other data sources are being used to garner insights into the programs and help employees to understand more about financial wellness.



Several new and established players such as Hellowallet, LearnVest, SmartDollar along with non-profit providers such as Enrich and GreenPath Financial Wellness are introducing new models in the US financial wellness benefits market. Also, Google offers several resources along with access to financial planning services and financial advisers.



US Financial Wellness Benefits Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by types, end-users, and delivery. Financial planning, financial education and counseling, retirement planning, debt management, and others are the major segments of the US financial wellness benefits market. The financial planning segment has dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. It includes assistance and advice on budgeting, devising investment strategies, and long-term planning of finances.



A larger part of the workforce is looking at their long-term financial future as opposed to focusing on short-term stressors and seeking for the tools such as budgeting applications and action plans for a better financial outcome. Companies are onboarding financial planning advisors and asset managers, which is boosting the growth of the segment. Nowadays, vendors are launching several financial plans and offers. For instance, Korving & Co. offers a CFP-provided series of programs that are designed to educate participants about investing, debt, and retirement income planning.



Large, medium-sized, and small-sized business are the major end-users of the US financial wellness benefits market. Large companies have invested more in the financial wellness program, and the segment is expected to growing at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. Recently, large companies have started offering voluntary financial benefits to employees, occasionally with cash incentives in order to aid the employee's money management. The offerings are designed based on Fortune 1000 companies and comprise online tools, personalized financial counseling, and a routine check on personal financial metrics.



The US financial wellness benefits market by delivery is divided into one-on-one, online/digital, and group. One-on-one assistance is gaining popularity and is growing at a CAGR of around 13%. Employees are seeking one-on-one interaction as it provides clarity about financial terms. Hence, advisors are catching up with employees at regular intervals via phone or personal meetings, which includes web-based platforms or classroom sessions.



Key Vendor Analysis



The US financial wellness benefits market is characterized by several startup and employee benefits providers. Majority of new ones and do not necessarily have a sufficient track record. However, they are the ones that are fueling innovation and re-imagining the financial services space. Further, the market in US is highly fragmented, and employers are keen to provide solutions to employees.



Several vendors have introduced platforms to interact with consumers. The future of financial benefits is expected to be governed by targeted communication, integrated, multichannel approach, accessibility to reliable resources, and personalized learning paths for exponential engagement.



Leading Vendors in Market are:

Prudential Financial

Bank of America

Fidelity

Mercer

Financial Finesse



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 State of the US Economy

7.3 State of US Healthcare

7.4 Pulse of the American Workforce

7.4.1 Financial Outlook

7.5 Financial Wellness: An Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Changing Work Paradigm

8.1.2 Financial Unease Despite Upbeat Environment

8.1.3 Ability to Integrate and Leverage Existing Benefits

8.1.4 Employers Take Onus for Employee Financial Wellness

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Misalignment in Financial Wellness Offerings

8.2.2 Fiduciary Concerns Hinder Efforts

8.2.3 The Elusive ROI

8.2.4 Low Employee Participation and Engagement

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Hijack of the Term Financial Wellness

8.3.2 Data Analytics in Financial Wellness

8.3.3 Rising Financial Wellness Incentives

8.3.4 Administration of Targeted Benefits



9 US Financial Wellness Benefits Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Financial Planning

10.4 Financial Education & Counseling

10.5 Retirement Planning

10.6 Debt Management

10.7 Others



11 By End-User

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Large Businesses

11.4 Medium-Sized Businesses

11.5 SMALL-sized Businesses



12 By Delivery

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 One-on-one

12.4 Online/Digital

12.5 Group



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Market Vendor Analysis



15 Key Company Profiles

15.1 Prudential Financial

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Major Products & Service Offerings

15.1.3 Key Strengths

15.1.4 Key Strategies

15.1.5 Key Opportunities

15.2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch

15.3 Fidelity

15.4 Mercer

15.5 Financial Finesse



16 Other Prominent Vendors

16.1 Aduro

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

16.1.3 Key Strengths

16.1.4 Key Strategies

16.2 AYCO

16.3 Beacon Health Options

16.4 Best Money Moves

16.5 BrightDime

16.6 DHS Group

16.7 Edukate

16.8 Enrich

16.9 Even

16.10 Financial Fitness Group

16.11 HealthCheck360

16.12 Health Advocate

16.13 Money Starts Here

16.14 PayActiv

16.15 Purchasing Power

16.16 Ramsey Solutions

16.17 Sum180

16.18 Transamerica



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/joplqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

