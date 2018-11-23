United States Food Allergen Testing Market 2018-2024 - Peanuts Allergen has the Highest Market Share in the $3.8 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

United States Food Allergen Testing market will be more than US$ 3.8 Billion by 2024

The study shows that approximately 15 million populations are affected by food allergy in the United States mostly are children. Food allergy is a type of adverse food reaction which is relating to the immune system. The body produces allergic or immunoglobulin E (IgE), antibody to a food.

Although, there are more than 160 food items can cause food allergies, but Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) have recognized 8 foods that account for 90 percent of food allergic reactions. These foods are as follows: peanuts, wheat, milk, eggs, crustacean shellfish (lobster, shrimp, crab), fish (flounder, bass, cod), tree nuts (walnuts, almonds, pecans) and soybeans. All these 8 foods are also called Major Food Allergens Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) both these organizations have laws which require all the ingredients in food product be listed on the food label.

The factors that are driving the United States Food Allergen Testing market are the rising allergic reactions among consumers, the implementation of tough food safety regulations, and international trade of food materials.

Peanuts Allergen has the Highest Market Share

The report covers the market allergen market of Peanuts, Milk & Eggs and Sea foods.



Urban areas populations are most affected by food allergen

The report covers the Urban and Rural patient numbers and market of Food Allergy Testing.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market & Patients - United States Food Allergen

4.1 Testing Market

4.2 Patient Numbers



5. Market Share Analysis

5.1 By Food Sources

5.2 By Rural and Urban



6. Treatment & Services - Food Allergen Test Market

6.1 Immunology Services

6.2 Allergen Immunotherapy

6.3 Venipunctures

6.4 Office or O.P. Services New Patient

6.5 Ingestion Challenge Testing

6.6 Rest

6.7 Office or O.P. Services Established Patient

6.8 Allergy Testing

6.9 Chemistry Tests

6.10 Enteral Formulae & Supplies

6.11 Office or Other O.P. Consults

6.12 Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies



7. Food Sources - Food Allergen Test Market

7.1 Peanuts

7.2 Egg & Milk

7.3 Sea Foods

8. Age Group - Food Allergen Patient Numbers

8.1 Age Groups 0 to 3

8.2 Age Groups 4 to 5

8.3 Age Groups 6 to 10

8.4 Age Groups 11 to 18

8.5 Age Groups 19 to 30

8.6 Age Groups 31 to 40

8.7 Age Groups 41 to 50

8.8 Age Groups 51 to 60

8.9 Over 60

9. Rural & Urban - Food Allergy

9.1 Market

9.1.1 Rural

9.1.2 Urban

9.2 Patient Numbers

9.2.1 Rural

9.2.2 Urban

10. Company Initiatives

10.1 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.2 Abraxis

10.3 Ingenasa

10.4 Gold Standard Diagnostics

10.5 Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

10.6 Microbac Laboratories Inc

11. Mergers & Acquisitions

12. Food Label Regulations in the United States

13. Market Dynamics

13.1 Growth Drivers

13.1.1 Increasing Allergic Reactions

13.1.2 International Trade of Food Materials

13.2 Challenges

13.2.1 Low Awareness and Lack of Food Control Infrastructure

13.2.2 Food Control Authorities



