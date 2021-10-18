United States Food Market Outlook Report 2021-2025: Opportunities for Companies that Invest in New Product Launches, Ingredient Changes, and Different Marketing Tactics

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Market Outlook 2021: Grocery Shopping, Home Cooking, & Food Preferences in the Waning Pandemic Period" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most packaged food categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving food marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to sharply increased demand for food in the retail sector as consumption shifted from the foodservice industry to the home. Even as foodservice outlets reopened and vaccination rates rose, many consumers are continuing to prepare most of their meals at home for a variety of reasons from convenience to health and enjoyment to saving money. As a result, demand on the retail side has slowed - and in some cases declined - but remained elevated from pre-pandemic levels.



With a focus growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021: Grocery Shopping, Home Cooking, & Food Preferences in the Waning Pandemic Period is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations.



This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, food processors, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the food market.



Scope

Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.



U.S. Food Market Outlook 2021 examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends; and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. This report focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels.



All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Food Retail Sales Forecast

COVID-19 Effects on Retail Food Sales

E-Commerce Sales Surge

Food Trends

Indoor Farming

Plant-Forward

Non Plant-Based Alternatives

Better-For-You

Healthier Indulgences

Restaurant Quality at Home

Scope

Methodology

COVID-19 Pandemic

Highlights

Impact on Food

Home cooking up

Home baking up

Planting of food gardens increases

Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Even More Report Negative Effects on Friends/Family

Effects on Work

Consumer Concerns About Safety Rising in Wake of Pandemic

Eating Habits Changed

Overview

Food Retail Sales Forecast

Distribution Trends

Mass Merchandisers Like Walmart Benefit Most From Pandemic

Convenience Stores Challenged by Coronavirus

E-Commerce Sales Surge

Grocery Delivery

Direct-to-Consumer Sales

Home Meal Kits

Home Meal Delivery

Food Trends

Indoor Farming

Plant-Forward

Plant-Based Meat and Poultry Alternatives

Blends

Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Alternatives

Non-Plant-Based Alternatives

Cultivated Meat

Other Meat Alternatives

Alt Dairy

Sustainability

The Majority of Consumers Want to Know Where Food Comes From

Sustainability Is Important to Many Consumers

Most Consumers Think Knowing Whether Food Choices Are Environmentally Sustainable Is Hard

Better-For-You

Reduced or No Sugar

Immunity Boosting Foods

Vegetables Get a Boost

Diet-Focused

Elevated Experiences

Healthier Indulgences

Home Baking and Cooking

Restaurant Quality at Home

Partnerships Even More Important Because of Pandemic

Private Label Maintains Importance During Pandemic

