United States General Industrial Coatings Market Outlook to 2023 - Market Volumes, Product Segmentations & Price Breakdowns, Market Shares

The in-depth reports focus on the top country markets worldwide for general industrial coatings and include detailed key data points including market shares, product segments, and prices/values.

The reports provide, by country, consumption estimates in both volume and value for general industrial coatings, with 2018 as the base year and forecasts to 2023. The information in the reports is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Product Coverage

Coil & Extrusion: Building, appliances, automotive components, cans, etc.

Building, appliances, automotive components, cans, etc. Metal Packaging: Canned food, canned drinks, aerosols, paints, etc.

Canned food, canned drinks, aerosols, paints, etc. Road Marking: Road marking paints including thermoplastics.

Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes and Detailed Prices by Type of Resin & Application System (Country Trends 2011/2018 and Forecasts to 2023).



Segmentations and Price Breakdowns by:

Resin (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Application System (Radiation-Cured, Powder, Water-based, Solvent-based)

Segmentations (2011/2023) and price breakdowns (2017 and 2018) can be found for each product (Coil & Extrusion, Metal Packaging, 3C, General Finishes, and Road Marking).



Market Shares: 2017 and 2018 Sales Volumes in Metric Tonnes by Company for Each Market (General Finishes; Coil & Extrusion; 3C; Metal Packaging; Road Marking).



Key Topics Covered



1. US Coatings Background

1.1 US - Background - Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.4.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.4.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.4.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.4.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls

1.4.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.4.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes



2. Foreword - General Industrial Coatings

2.1 Foreword - General Industrial Coatings



3. US General Industrial Coatings

3.1 US - Market Overview

3.2 Historical and Forecasts: General Industrial

3.3.1 Prices and Market Values

3.3.2 Prices and Values by Application System

3.3.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

3.3.4 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

3.3.5 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

3.5 Market Shares: General Industrial



4. US Coil & Extrusion

4.1 US - Market Overview

4.2 Historical and Forecasts: Coil & Extrusion

4.3.1 Prices and Market Values

4.3.2 Prices and Values by Application System

4.3.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.4.3 Process Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.5 Market Shares: Coil & Extrusion

5. US Metal Packaging

5.1 US - Market Overview

5.2 Historical and Forecasts: Metal Packaging

5.3.1 Prices and Market Values

5.3.2 Prices and Values by Application System

5.3.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

5.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

5.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

5.5 Market Shares: Metal Packaging

6. US Road Marking

6.1 US - Market Overview

6.2 Historical and Forecasts: Road Marking

6.3.1 Prices and Market Values

6.3.2 Prices and Values by Application System

6.3.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

6.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

6.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

6.5 Market Shares: Road Marking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy32rj

