United States Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Report with Forecasts to 2023

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United States. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in United States .

Key report benefits:



In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards in United States .

. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in United States : Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers. Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.



Key Topics Covered:



About this Report

United States Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Open Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Future Growth Dynamics

United States Gift Card Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment

United States Gift Card Consumer Insights and Purchase Behaviour by Retail Sector

United States Gift Card Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment

United States Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United States Corporate Spend on Gift Cards - Festival & Other Segment Market Size and Forecast

Companies Mentioned



Wal-Mart Stores Inc

CVS Health Corp

Kroger Co

Amazon.com Inc

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Target Corp

Costco Wholesale Corp

Albertson's Inc

Home Depot Inc

Best Buy Co Inc

Publix Super Markets Inc

Sears Holdings Corp

Rite Aid Crop

eBay Inc

Apple Inc

Macys Inc

Lowe's Cos Inc

HE Butt Grocery Co

TJX Cos Inc

Dollar General Corp

Kohl's Corp

Dollar Tree Inc

Royal Ahold NV

Meijer Inc

Delhaize Group Sa

