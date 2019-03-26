United States Gig Economy Markets Report 2019: Self-Employment Trends & Microbusiness and 1-Employee Company Employment Trends

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Welcome to the Gig Economy, where independent work arrangements, temporary and/or on-demand employment trends, working more than one gig at one time, globalization, digitization, work-at-home trends, and the gradual loss of employment benefits have converged to significantly impact the nature of employee-employer relationships and spur evolving ways to meet their needs.

For market participants, the first challenge concerns identifying which employed individuals are members of the Gig Economy and how to define who they are - especially when many have argued that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has under-represented the number of Gig Economy workers - and as reported by the Wall Street Journal (January 7, 2019) - questions regarding its impact are not settled. Indeed, the pool of employed persons affected by Gig Economy trends is as narrow or wide as the definitions applied.

"The Financial Services Market: Targeting Gig Economy Workers" helps solve that riddle by providing several ways to measure Gig Economy employment, which vary in scope, including the Non-Benefit Worker, The Side Gig Worker, Second Jobbers, and Microbusiness Employees, as well as Those Working for Others vs. Those Working for Self, including Consultant/Contractors and Self-Employed Sole Proprietors.

By one analyzed measure, in a given month, U.S. adults complete more than 300 million paid assignments, underscoring not only the breadth of gig-related employment but the related opportunities to serve this shifting employment landscape. Report analysis substantiates the growth of key gig-related employment trends over time and provided related demographic insights (ranging from age and household income to occupation and marital/spousal work arrangements). The report also identifies market opportunities related to alternative financial services, tax services and related financial management tools, prepaid cards, and workforce management solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Report Scope

Report Summary

Overview



Non-Benefit Workers



Side Gig Workers



Serving the Needs of the Gig Economy Worker

Overview

Welcome to the Gig Economy

Gig Economy Membership: Narrow Scope to Broad Scope

By the Numbers: 306 Million Jobs

A Macro-Picture: 2007-2018 Employment Trends

Self-Employment Trends



Microbusiness and 1-Employee Company Employment Trends

Non-Benefit Workers

2007-2019 trends

Introduction



Measuring the Impact of the Gig Economy: A Broad Approach



Share of Working Households without Employment Benefits Increases



41% of Employed Core Household Members Are Non-Benefit Workers



Share of Households and Core Household Members Classified as Working for Self on the Rise



Working for Others: Benefits Trends



Working for Self: Benefits Trends

Presence and Degree of Benefits

Introduction



Only 27% of Consultant/Contractors Have Paid Employment Benefits



Benefits Coverage Varies Significantly by Occupation and Industry



Government Employees Lead Private Sector and Self-Employed

On-Demand Employees

Introduction

A Growing Trend?

Skewed Toward Non-Benefit Employees and Shaping Full-Time Employment Trends

Timing of Advance Notice Shortest Among Full-Time Employees

Side Gig Workers

Introduction

The Side Gig Worker

Side Gig Worker Employment Overlap



Side Gig Work: Old Economy vs. New Economy



Side Gig Workers: Employment and Benefit Status



Side Gig Cross-Working



Reasons for Performing Side Gigs



Side Gigs: Time Allotment; Significance and Regularity of Financial Contribution

Serving the Needs of the Gig Economy Worker

Alternative Financial Services

Prepaid Cards

Contract and on-demand employed



Side Gig Workers

Tax Services and Beyond

Tax Preparation Method Usage Trends: Microbusinesses and Sole Proprietors



Financial Management Tools



Budgeting/Spend Tracking Tools

Appendix

Methodology

Consumer Survey Methodology



Key Sources



General Tables



Population Estimates



Generations



Abbreviations



Terms and Definitions

