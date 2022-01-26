United States Glass Shower Door Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026: Increasing Demand for Samphire Glass Doors, Surge In Online Retailing, Rapid Adoption of Frameless Glass Doors, Growing Home Renovations

Jan 26, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Glass Shower Door Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A considerable increase in demand for glass shower doors from numerous households is expected to drive the growth of the glass shower door industry.
The market players of the glass shower compete on various grounds such as product type, glass type, distribution channel, doors type, and end-user. The fastest-growing states in the US will provide scope to the vendors to capitalize on in the coming years.
For instance, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Colorado are some of the fast-growing states in the country. Most of these states have a high median disposable income and a growing personal income at the rate of nearly 5%-8%. Thus, all these factors will accelerate the demand for the United States glass shower door market in the forecast period.
Framed glass doors are cheaper and can be afforded by the people belonging in the semi-urban and rural areas also. The demand for framed glass doors is expected to rise in the low incomes areas of the US, such as in the Midwestern region as the household income of the people residing in the Midwestern lies between the range of USD 62000-65000. People in the region are expected to invest in framed glass shower doors due to price constraints which will drive the demand of the glass shower door market in the US.
The major factors which have resulted in higher usage of tempered glass for shower doors can be attributed to its strength to withstand breakage. Moreover, the process of tempering makes the glass tough as well as scratch-resistant. All such factors have resulted in higher demand for tempered glass for doors hence contributing to the highest share of the shower sliding system market in the US.
The Southern region accounts for the highest population in the US and also the hottest region in the country. The number of residential housing units is increasing at a rapid pace in major states such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, Carolina, Arizona, and Oklahoma. This and rising household income is driving the demand for the product in the U.S.
The western region consists of developed and fast-growing states such as California, Washington, Utah, and more. The increasing disposable income and consumer spending led the people to spend more on the house which result in the installation of glass shower doors as glass interiors to give an elegant and royal look to the house.
The key players in the United States glass shower door market are CERA Sanitaryware, Jaquar, Jeld Wen, and Masco Corporation.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Since glasses like starphire glass are expensive, a higher sales volume of glasses is expected to generate higher revenue from the customer which will eventually lead to the overall growth in the market in the US.
- Online retailing is a big opportunity for the vendors dealing in the glass shower doors market, as people in the country highly prefer to buy a product online. The high internet penetration rate, technology advancement, busy schedules restrict people to visit offline stores.
- The frameless shower glass doors are installed with better features such as a pin system, remote control, or alarm sound and look more attractive than doors with frames. This is driving their demand in the US.
KEY MARKET DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Starphire Glass Doors
- Increasing Online Retailing for Glass Shower Doors
- Rapid Adoption of Frameless Glass Doors
- Growing Home Renovation Market in the US
- Significant Growth in Residential Sector
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Although established players dominate the North America shower glass door market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants that produce low-cost products to target the developing end markets.
- The scope of the product differentiation is low in the market and quality, price, and after-sales service are decisive variables affecting the sales of glass products.
Key Vendors
- CERA Sanitaryware
- Jaquar
- Jeld Wen
- Masco Corporation
Other Prominent Vendors
- ABC glass and mirror
- American Standard Brand
- Aston
- Basco Manufacturing Company
- Coastal Industries
- Delta Faucet Company
- DreamLine
- Guardian Industries
- Kohler
- MAAX Bath
- VIGO Industries
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Manufacturing Process
7.2.1 Melting & Refining
7.2.2 Float Bath
7.2.3 Coating
7.2.4 Annealing
7.2.5 Inspection
7.2.6 Cutting To Order
7.3 Construction Insights
7.4 Raw Materials Insights
7.5 Impact Of Covid-19
7.6 Industry FAQ'S
7.6.1 How Will The US Glass Shower Door Market Perform In The Coming Years?
7.6.2 Which Glass Type Segment Has The Highest Revenue Share And Fastest Growth In The Market?
7.6.3 Which End User Generates The Highest Revenue For Glass Shower Door Vendors Operating In The US?
7.6.4 Which Is The Fastest-Growing And Most Preferred Doors Type Segment In The Market?
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand For Samphire Glass Doors
8.2 Surge In Online Retailing Of Glass Shower Doors
8.3 Rapid Adoption Of Frameless Glass Doors
8.4 Growing Home Renovation Market In US
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Significant Growth In Residential Sector
9.2 Unprecedented Urbanization In US
9.3 Growth In Tourism & Hospitality Industry
9.4 Rising Demand For Prefabricated Construction
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low Demand For Glass Shower Doors In Low-Income Areas
10.2 Uncertainties In Demand For Glass Shower Doors
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Value Chain Analysis
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers
11.2.3 Manufacturers
11.2.4 Third-Party Distributors/Dealers
11.2.5 Wholesalers/Retailers
11.2.6 End-User
11.3 Distribution Insights
11.4 Adoption Of Shower Enclosure By Regions
11.4.1 West
11.4.2 South
11.4.3 Northeast
11.4.4 Midwest
11.5 Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Product
11.7 Glass
11.8 Door
11.9 Distribution Channel
11.10 End User
11.11 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Frameless Glass
12.4 Framed Glass
13 Glass Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Clear Glass
13.2.2 Opaque Glass
13.2.3 Rain Glass
13.2.4 Patterned Glass
13.2.5 Tinted Glass
13.3 Tempered Glass
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.2 Market By Geography
13.4 Laminated Glass
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market By Geography
14 End User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential Sector
14.4 Hospitality Sector
14.5 Other Commercial Sectors
15 Door Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 BI-Fold Doors
15.4 Sliding Doors
15.5 Single Doors
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Offline
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Impact Of Covid-19
16.3.3 Market By Geography
16.4 Online
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Direct Sales
16.4.3 Third-Party Sales
16.4.4 Market By Geography
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
