United States Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis 2020-2027, by Type, Product Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Competitor Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis by Type; Product form; Application; Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 628.10 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 14,492.73 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the US hand sanitizer market is segmented into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. In 2018, the alcoholic segment dominated the US hand sanitizer market; the quaternary ammonia segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period. On the basis of product form, the US hand sanitizer market is segmented into foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, and others. The US hand sanitizer market based on distribution channel has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. In 2018, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share of the market, whereas the others segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Unilever, The Himalayan Drug Company, Ecolab, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., are among the major players in the US hand sanitizer market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Hand Sanitizer Market Landscape



5. US Hand Sanitizer Market - Key Industry Dynamics



6. Hand Sanitizer - US Market Analysis



7. US Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Type



8. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Product Form



9. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Application



10. US Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on US Hand Sanitizer Market



12. Company Profiles

Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA

Unilever

The Himalaya Drug Company

Ecolab

3M

Godrej Industries Limited

GOJO Industries

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Procter & Gamble

S.C. Johnson & Son

