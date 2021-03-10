United States Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast to 2026, By Products, Distribution Channels, End-User and Company Analysis - A $2.19 Billion Market by 2026

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast By Products (Gel, Foam, Spray, Others), Distribution Channels, End-User, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research report, the United States Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to be USD 2.19 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



In the past few decades, the United States has faced severe health epidemics, such as SARs, H5N1 Avian influenza, swine flu in the years 2004, 2006, and 2009 respectively. Currently, the USA is witnessing one of its biggest pandemics, Coronavirus. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the demand for hand sanitizers has increased exponentially since the start of 2020. In addition, the well-built marketing conducts by foremost brands, in addition to huge endorsements, are some other drivers of the hand sanitizer market in the United States.

Company Analysis

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Henkel Corporation

Unilever Plc.

3M Company

Company Proctor & Gamble

All the Companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints

Overview

Recent Initiatives

Sales Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Hand Sanitizer Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Products

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By End Users



7. Product - United States Hand Sanitizer Market

7.1 Gel

7.2 Foam

7.3 Spray

7.4 Others



8. Distribution Channel - United States Hand Sanitizer Market

8.1 Online

8.2 Hypermarket & Supermarket

8.3 Pharmacy Store

8.4 Others



9. End-User - United States Hand Sanitizer Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Restaurants and Hotels

9.3 Household Purpose

9.4 Schools

9.5 Others



10. Company Analysis

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Henkel Corporation

Unilever Plc.

3M Company

Company Proctor & Gamble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygxuha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

