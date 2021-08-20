United States Healthcare Consumerism Research Report 2021: Analysis by Personalization, Access, Innovation, & Incentives
Aug 20, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Healthcare Consumerism Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service examines the future of healthcare consumerism in the United States in terms of changing patient demographics and demands, technological advancements, digital health, shift in consumer behavior to non-traditional healthcare settings, and innovative healthcare business models.
Healthcare consumerism is on the rise as individuals become more engaged in making health-related decisions and assert control over their medical and wellness care. This trend is likely to accelerate post-COVID-19 as consumers increasingly focus on their health. The future of the healthcare ecosystem lies in consumer-centric capabilities and services, including home and self-care, social care, daily life activities, and financing support.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift in consumer behavior to non-traditional care delivery models, leading to innovation in healthcare business models such as on-demand, point-of-care, and home health services. This shift results in strong inroads for non-traditional participants in healthcare. The four big technology companies - Alphabet, Inc., Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon.com, Inc. - are expected to continue disrupting the healthcare industry with their focus on digital health and consumer-facing platforms.
Consumer expectations for quick, convenient, transparent, connected, and responsive healthcare services are redefining how consumers engage with their healthcare providers at each stage of the consumer journey. Younger consumers, no longer satisfied with the healthcare status quo, are likely to choose healthcare providers that offer digital capabilities, such as electronic prescription refills and access to online test results through mobile applications. Many consumers across different age groups are also more willing to try non-traditional services.
The pandemic has increased the adoption of telehealth, digital/mobile applications, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. Healthcare consumers, empowered by digital technology, now take charge of their health more and expect on-demand anytime, anywhere services. Healthcare consumerism forces traditional healthcare participants to develop new care models to compete successfully in the consumer-to-business healthcare marketplace.
Healthcare participants are expected to prioritize investments in alternative sites of care for health systems to retain their customers. In addition, chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and mental health conditions have increased because of pandemic-related care deferment. The chronic illness management market can potentially unlock new growth opportunities for technology, retail, and telecommunications companies because these diseases require long-term management.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Consumerism Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Market Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Top Trends and Factors Driving Healthcare Consumerism
- Key Highlights of Healthcare Consumerism
- Defining Future of Healthcare Consumerism
- Customer Voice and Consumer Trends
- A Tale of Two Consumers
- Consumer-centric Metrics
- Consumer-centric Healthcare Ecosystem
- Quantified Self Consumer Behavior
- Healthcare Consumer Provider Marketplace
- Non-traditional Care Settings
- New Age of Consumer Demand
3. Big Tech, Retail, and Telecom Companies
- The Four Big Tech Companies - SWOT Analysis
- Big Tech Companies in Healthcare Consumerism - Key Platforms, Solutions, and Partnerships
- Big Retail Companies in Healthcare Consumerism - Key Platforms, Solutions, and Partnerships
- Big Telecom Companies in Healthcare Consumerism - Key Platforms, Solutions, and Partnerships
- Consumer-Facing Solution - Amazon Alexa Device
- Consumer-Facing Solution - Microsoft AI Bot for COVID-19 Screening
- Consumer-Facing Solution - Walmart Telehealth Initiatives
- Companies to Watch
4. Price Transparency and Quantifying Healthcare Consumerism
- Price Transparency - Overview and Implications
- Price Transparency - Criticality and CMS Regulatory Norms
- Quantifying Healthcare Consumerism - Overview
- Quantifying Healthcare Consumerism - Future Implications
- Six Consumer Segments with Differing Needs
- Healthcare Consumerism - Personalization
- Healthcare Consumerism - Access
- Healthcare Consumerism - Innovation
- Healthcare Consumerism - Incentives
5. The Role of COVID-19 in Healthcare Consumerism
- The Role of COVID-19 in Accelerating Healthcare Consumerism - Overview
- Growth of Digital Health Technologies
- Top Digital Health Technologies - Online Scheduling and Patient Portal
- Reasons to Use Digital Health Technologies
- Rising Telehealth Usage
6. Innovative Business Models
- Healthcare Innovative Business Models - Six Big Themes
- Emerging Business Models - Heat Map
- On-demand Healthcare Platforms
- On-demand Healthcare Platforms - Intelligent AI and API Adoption
- On-demand Healthcare Platforms - Challenges
- Growth of D2C Models
- Healthcare Consumerism - Best Practices
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers for Healthcare Consumerism
- Growth Restraints for Healthcare Consumerism
- Top Six Customer Experience Trends
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Analyzing SDOH Data to Improve Patient Outcomes and Empower Consumers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Creating a Patient-centric Healthcare Payment Experience to Meet Consumer Demand
- Growth Opportunity 3: Developing On-demand Healthcare Platforms for Anytime, Anywhere Health Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: Improving the ROI of Care Management Programs
- Growth Opportunity 5: Expanding Within the Market Segment and Adjacent Segments for New Revenue Pools
- Growth Opportunity 6: Selecting High-Growth Segments to Drive Growth Disproportionally
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon.com, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3ruxf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article