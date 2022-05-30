United States Healthcare Environmental Services Industry Trends 2022: Emergence of New Surface Disinfectants Green Cleaning Products and Disinfection Robots

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type (Janitorial/Core-Cleaning, Infection Control & Prevention, Front-of-house Cleaning & Brand Experience), Facility Type (Acute Care, Post-Acute Care, Military & Children's Hospital) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US healthcare environmental services market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from USD 6.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The market for healthcare environmental services is mainly driven by factors such as stringent government regulations for effective infection control and the rising prevalence of HAIs. With a surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on hygiene & control practices coupled with the rising need to reduce the spread of infection. However, healthcare facilities with an in-house environmental service team may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on type, the janitorial/ core-cleaning services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into janitorial/core-cleaning services, infection control & prevention services, enhanced cleaning technology, front-of-house cleaning & brand experience, and other services. In 2020, the janitorial/core-cleaning services segment accounted for the largest share of the market, primarily due to the rising number of COVID-19 patient admissions across health facilities in the US.



Based on the facility type, the acute-care facilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on facility type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into acute-care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities.

The acute-care facilities are expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of various outsourced cleaning services has helped these facilities reduce in-house administrative costs such as the buying & maintenance costs of various cleaning technologies and supplies. And the rising need to curb the rising prevalence of HAIs among such facilities are also factors driving the growth of this segment.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)



Rising Number of Hospital Admissions And Surgeries



Shortage of In-House Expertise And The Rising Need To Reduce Healthcare Costs



Increasing Outsourcing of Cleaning Services

Market Restraints

Healthcare Facilities with an in-House EVS Department

Market Opportunities

Sustained Acquisitions Among Strategic & Financial Buyers

Market Challenges

Noncompliance With Cleaning Standards by EVS Providers

Industry Trends

Emergence of New Surface Disinfectants Green Cleaning Products



Disinfection Robots



Monitoring Tools for Cleaning Quality Assessment

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Facility Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)

Premium Insights

US Healthcare Environmental Services Market Overview - Stringent Regulatory Guidelines On Infection Control & Prevention Methods Is A Key Factor in Driving The Market Growth

US Healthcare Environmental Services Market, by Type And Facility Type - Janitorial/Core-Cleaning Services Accounted for The Largest Share of The US Healthcare Environmental Services Market in 2020

US Healthcare Environmental Services Market, by Facility Type (2021-2026) - Acute Care Facilities To Dominate The US Healthcare Environmental Services Market During The Forecast Period

US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type

Janitorial Services/Core-Cleaning Services

Mandatory Regular Cleaning and Disinfection of Healthcare Facilities To Drive The Market Growth

Infection Prevention & Control Services

Specialized Cleaning Services

Infection Prevention & Control Consultation Services

Enhanced Cleaning Technology

Rising Demand for Advanced Cleaning Solutions To Drive The Segment Growth

Front-of-House Cleaning And Brand Experience

Rising Awareness Towards A Clean And Safe Environment During Pandemics To Sustain The Market Growth

US Healthcare Environmental Services Market, by Facility Type

Acute-Care Facilities

Post-Acute Care Facilities

Non-Acute Care Facilities

8 . Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

Revenue Share Analysis of The Top Market Players

Market Ranking Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Leadership Mapping

Competitive Scenario

9. Company Profiles

ABM Industries Incorporated

Aramark Corporation

Avi Food Systems

Bravo! Building Site

Compass Group

Corvus Janitorial Systems

Healthcare Services Group

Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS)

Jani-King International

Octoclean

Powerlink Environmental Services

ServiceMaster Clean

Servicon

Sodexo Global

Stathakis

Xanintos

