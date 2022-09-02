United States Healthcare Supply Chain Market Report 2022-2026: New Tracking Software for Inventory Cycle and Risk Management Eases Demand Pressure in Post-Pandemic Environment

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare Supply Chain Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study measures the US supply chain software market size based on vendor revenue and excludes estimated revenue from OEMs. This methodology minimizes inflation in market size estimates that might occur because of double counting. Reporting and estimates are for calendar years, not fiscal years.

Healthcare supply chain software monitors procurement and distribution data to track inventory and supply within healthcare systems. The healthcare supply chain software vendors in this study offer a range of solutions to providers, such as tracking workflow, monitoring suppliers for risk, and using compiled data to predict the future availability of supplies.

The shortage of necessary materials and medication during the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the healthcare supply chain software industry. Because of the spike in supplies and staff necessary to sustain service, many healthcare providers realize that they need a system to increase efficiency and track the inventory levels of their suppliers.

The acceleration of necessary services has revealed gaps in the supply chain segment. With staff populations of healthcare providers decreasing, it has become difficult to manually track incoming supplies and medication.

Specialized roles that monitor a facility's supply chain are scarce. With this scarcity, healthcare providers are discovering that machine learning and AI technologies can deliver more accurate and timely data to respond to pandemic challenges. Fully automated systems create a sense of autonomy within the healthcare system and provide fewer opportunities for staff errors.

The study states prices and revenue in US dollars and only considers those pertaining to manufacturers. The study period is 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Supply Chain Software Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Healthcare Supply Chain Software Market Solution Capabilities

Healthcare Supply Chain Software Market Ecosystem

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Modernization of Current Systems for Uncertainty in Healthcare Provider Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Uniformity of Healthcare Supply Chain Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Using Supply-Demand Matchmaking Capabilities in Other Markets

4. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94air1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets