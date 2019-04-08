United States Hemostasis Devices Market to 2025 - Competitive Analysis, Market Trends, Market Developments, & Procedure Numbers

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemostasis Devices Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the largest segment was the ligation device market. Growth in the total ligation device market will primarily be driven by the ligation clip segment, which accounts for the majority of the total units sold and carries a price premium relative to the ligation band market.



There are several hemostasis devices available for the endoscopic treatment of GIB. During a gastrointestinal hemostasis procedure, these devices can be employed individually or in combination to treat GIB. Hemostasis devices are also used in coagulation after a polyp has been removed; however, this is not always necessary and is determined on a case-by-case basis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 GI Cancer

2.2.4 GI bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Diseases

2.2.6 Crohn's Disease

2.2.7 Peptic Ulcer Disease

2.2.8 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Ogilvie Syndrome

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 GI Disorders

2.3.1.1 General Statistics of GI Disorders for Different Years for the United States

2.3.1.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.1.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.1.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.1.5 Prescriptions

2.3.1.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.1.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.1.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.1.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.1.10 Liver Disease

2.3.1.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.1.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.2 GI Cancers



3. Hemostasis Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Electrosurgical Generator Market

3.3.1.1 Electrosurgical Unit Market

3.3.1.2 Argon Module Market

3.3.2 Total Hemostasis Probe Market

3.3.2.1 Total Electrosurgical Probe Market

3.3.2.1.1 Conventional Electrosurgical Probe Market

3.3.2.1.2 Injection-Needle Probe Market

3.3.2.2 Heat Probe Market

3.3.2.3 Argon Probe Market

3.3.3 Total Ligation Device Market

3.3.3.1 Ligation Band Market

3.3.3.2 Ligation Clip Market

3.3.4 Sclerotherapy Needle Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5.1 Hemostasis Device Market

3.5.2 Electrosurgical Generator Market

3.5.3 Hemostasis Probe Market

3.5.4 Electrosurgical Probe Market

3.5.5 Ligation Device Market



Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Olympus

ERBE

CONMED

US Endoscopy

Telemed Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qccpk3/united_states?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

