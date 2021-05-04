United States Hip Reconstruction Market Report 2021, Featuring Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Hip Reconstruction Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. hip reconstruction market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market will rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.



The hip reconstruction market is expected to increase due to aging population, growing prevalence of arthritis, increasing obesity, growth in chronic diseases, escalating healthcare expenditure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, regulatory risk, etc.



The hip reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of type. There are four major types of hip reconstruction procedures: Primary Total Hip Reconstruction, Partial Hip Reconstruction, Hip Resurfacing and Revision Hip Reconstruction. Primary Total Hip Reconstruction is further segmented into three types: Cemented Hip Reconstruction, Cementless Hip Reconstruction and Hybrid Hip Reconstruction.



The report titled provides an in depth analysis of the U.S. hip reconstruction market by value, by procedure volume, by type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the U.S. primary total hip reconstruction market by value, and by type.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. hip reconstruction market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The hip reconstruction market is dominated by few players, but there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the competition in the U.S. hip reconstruction market is dominated by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc, who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Orthopedic Surgery: An Overview

2.2 Hip Reconstruction: An Overview

2.3 Hip Reconstruction Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hip Reconstruction Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

3.1.3 Global Hip Reconstruction Market Value by Region (The U.S., Europe & Rest of the World)

3.1.4 Global Hip Reconstruction Procedure Volume by Region (The U.S., Germany, France, UK, Italy & Spain)



4. The U.S. Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S. Hip Reconstruction Market: An Analysis

4.2 The U.S. Hip Reconstruction Market: Type Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Rise in Urban Population

5.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Arthritis

5.1.4 Increasing Obesity

5.1.5 Growth in Chronic Diseases

5.1.6 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Shortage of Orthopedic Surgeons

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.2.3 In-surgery and Post-Surgery Complications

5.2.4 Regulatory Risk

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Acceptance of Minimally Invasive Hip Reconstructions

5.3.2 Rising Preference for Reverse Hybrid Hip Reconstructions

5.3.3 Growing Popularity of Hip Resurfacing



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The U.S. Hip Reconstruction Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The U.S. Hip Reconstruction Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

