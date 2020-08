United States Home Fitness Equipment Marke 2020-2024: Surging Online Sales of Fitness Equipment and Rising Millennial Population Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the US home fitness equipment market by value, by type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the home fitness equipment market in the US.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US home fitness equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US home fitness equipment market is fairly fragmented with several market players operating in different states. The key players of the home fitness equipment market are Peloton Interactive, Inc., Nautilus, Inc., Technogym SpA, and Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Now, more people are preferring to use fitness equipment for their home workout, as it is available for 24*7 and budget-friendly, supplements outdoor exercises, ensures comfortability and privacy, and provides flexibility.

There are two broad categories of home fitness equipment: Cardiovascular Training Equipment and Strength Training Equipment. Cardiovascular training equipment includes ski machines, elliptical machines, rowing machines, stair-steppers, treadmill, and exercise cycle. Strength training equipment includes ankle weights, exercise mats, hand weights, resistance bands, weighted armbands, and tubing. The home fitness equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel.

The US home fitness equipment market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The home fitness equipment market is expected to increase due to rising millennial population, growing prevalence of obesity, rapid urbanization, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surging online sales of fitness equipment, soaring fitness conscious population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as space limitation, high cost of fitness equipment, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Fitness: An Overview

2.2 Home Fitness: An Overview

2.2.1 Home Fitness: Pros and Cons

2.3 Home Fitness Equipment: An Overview

2.3.1 Benefits of Using Fitness Equipment at Home

2.3.2 List of Commonly Used Home Fitness Equipment

2.4 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation by Type

2.4.2 Home Fitness Equipment Segmentation by Distribution Channel

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market by Type (Treadmill, Elliptical Machine, Exercise Cycle, Rowing Machine, and Others)

3.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 The US Home Treadmill Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Home Elliptical Machine Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Home Exercise Cycle Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Home Rowing Machine Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Home Other Fitness Equipment Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 The Economic Effects of COVID-19

4.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Industry

4.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Home Fitness Equipment

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Millennial Population

5.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Obesity

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.5 Surging Online Sales of Fitness Equipment

5.1.6 Soaring Fitness Conscious Population

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Space Limitation

5.2.2 High Cost of Fitness Equipment

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Influence of Social Media

5.3.2 Rise in Trend of Wearable Devices

5.3.3 Introduction of Innovative Home Fitness Equipment

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Home Fitness Equipment Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

7. Company Profiles

Johnson Health Tech Co.

Nautilus, Inc.

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Technogym SpA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxb3hd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com