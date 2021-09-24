United States Home Furnishing Market Benefits from Growing e-Commerce and m-Commerce Penetration

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Home Furnishing Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US home furnishing market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period (2021-2025). The US home furnishing market is primarily driven by growing e-commerce and m-commerce penetration, rising personal disposable income, growing urbanization population, recovering home furnishing share of wallet, growing consumer interest towards home decor etc.



However, the market is facing some challenges such as shifting consumer trends & expectations, rising material cost, skilled labor shortage etc. Market trends such as augmented reality and virtual reality, technological advanced stores, and rising demand for luxury home furnishing is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the US home furnishing market in terms of value, growth and segments. An analysis of the global home furnishing market has also been included in the report in order to highlight the position of the US with respect to the global market.



Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US home furnishing has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., Target Corporation, and Wayfair Inc. are some of the key players operating in the home furnishing market of the US, whose company profiling has been done in the report which briefs about business overview, financial summary, and business strategies of these major companies.





