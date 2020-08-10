United States Home Furniture Industry Insights 2020-2024 by Product, Distribution Channel and Vendor
Aug 10, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The home furniture market in US is poised to grow by $8.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the improving residential construction market and increased online sales. In addition, improving residential construction market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings as one of the prime reasons driving the home furniture market in US growth during the next few years.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home furniture market in US vendors that include:
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding B.V.
- Klaussner Home Furnishings
- LaZBoy Inc.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc.
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Roomstogo.com Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Also, the home furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Brick and mortar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer Landscape
- Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding B.V.
- Klaussner Home Furnishings
- LaZBoy Inc.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc.
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Roomstogo.com Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqkqp8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets